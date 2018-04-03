Samsung Unveils Wind-Free™ And Environmentally-Friendly Air Conditioners At World's Largest HVAC Exhi

Samsung Electronics' Award-winning Air Conditioner Technology and Eco-friendly R32 Refrigerants showcased at MCE 2018 in Milan

Picture1

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

• Samsung Industry:

• Business Location:

• Amman - Amman - Jordan

End

--Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled plans to leverage its industry-leading air conditioning solutions at Mostra Convego Expocomfort 2018 (MCE) in Milan, Italy to strengthen its position in the European HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning)market.The biennially-held MCE is the largest HVAC exhibition in the world, drawing over 2,000 exhibitors and 160,000 visitors from around the world to showcase the latest industry technologies. At the expo, Samsung continuined to promote its revolutionary and unique Wind-Free™ technology in Europe and exhibited the full lineup of Wind-Free™ air conditioner units for both residential and commercial use, including the 1-Way and 4-Way units."Samsung is firmly positioning itself as an industry-leader in the global B2B market with our innovative products and exceptional technology,"said Charles H. Park, Vice President of Digital Appliance Business at Samsung Electronics. "We expect to leverage our expertise with HVAC technologies further in the European market with our acclaimed Wind-Free™ technology and IoT capabilities."The Wind-Free™ technology is one of the most outstanding innovations featured. After reaching the desired temperature with Fast Cooling mode, it then maintains the ideal temperature without any direct wind by gently dispersing cool and still air through micro air holes for a natural cooling effect through Wind-Free™ technology.Samsung also introduced both residential and commercial air conditioners that contain R32, an environmentally-friendly refrigerant alternative, to keep in line with the strengthened environmental regulations in Europe. When compared with the standard R410A refrigerant, R32 has only one-third of its global warming potential (GWP) and is characterized by its high-efficiency even in lower quantities.Samsung also displayed customized air conditioning solutions for specific environments at the exhibit by dividing the booth into specific zones: Residence, Office Building, Hotel, and Retail. Various B2B customers had the chance to see the b.IoT server, Samsung's unique integrated building management solution, as well as a SmartThings-based smart home that demonstrate Samsung's vision of connected living.Samsung also showcased a variety of air conditioning products such as the energy-efficient 360 Cassette, the circular air conditioner that provides even cooling with minimized direct wind. In addition, the small-capacity DVM S Eco HR, which can simultaneously operate cooling and heating in homes or small commercial spaces, will also be on display.