News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Samsung Unveils Wind-Free™ And Environmentally-Friendly Air Conditioners At World's Largest HVAC Exhi
Samsung Electronics' Award-winning Air Conditioner Technology and Eco-friendly R32 Refrigerants showcased at MCE 2018 in Milan
The biennially-held MCE is the largest HVAC exhibition in the world, drawing over 2,000 exhibitors and 160,000 visitors from around the world to showcase the latest industry technologies. At the expo, Samsung continuined to promote its revolutionary and unique Wind-Free™ technology in Europe and exhibited the full lineup of Wind-Free™ air conditioner units for both residential and commercial use, including the 1-Way and 4-Way units.
"Samsung is firmly positioning itself as an industry-leader in the global B2B market with our innovative products and exceptional technology,"
The Wind-Free™ technology is one of the most outstanding innovations featured. After reaching the desired temperature with Fast Cooling mode, it then maintains the ideal temperature without any direct wind by gently dispersing cool and still air through micro air holes for a natural cooling effect through Wind-Free™ technology.
Samsung also introduced both residential and commercial air conditioners that contain R32, an environmentally-
Samsung also displayed customized air conditioning solutions for specific environments at the exhibit by dividing the booth into specific zones: Residence, Office Building, Hotel, and Retail. Various B2B customers had the chance to see the b.IoT server, Samsung's unique integrated building management solution, as well as a SmartThings-
Samsung also showcased a variety of air conditioning products such as the energy-efficient 360 Cassette, the circular air conditioner that provides even cooling with minimized direct wind. In addition, the small-capacity DVM S Eco HR, which can simultaneously operate cooling and heating in homes or small commercial spaces, will also be on display.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse