Nerac to Host the Next XcellR8 Meeting Thursday, April 12th
XcellR8 is pleased to welcome Traci Whitney of Two Happy Homes
XcellR8 is a powerful advisory program designed tofoster innovation in business and support entrepreneurs throughout Connecticut, particularly those originating out of UConn. Leveraging Nerac's strong and far-reaching network of innovators and entrepreneurs, XcellR8 meetings assemble a comprehensive array of expert professionals who serve to advise and mentor entrepreneurs in all of the various facets of business and product development. The meetings are energetic, interactive gatherings wherein entrepreneurs present their ideas and concepts and gather feedback and guidance from experts in attendance.
Beyond the meetings, XcellR8 aids technology-based and other startups in developing and executing effective, big picture strategic plans by connecting them to relevant, up-to-the-minute resources, including CTNext – Connecticut's go-to resource for entrepreneurial support. CTNext is partnered with Nerac in support of its XcellR8 and Incubator programs. As a member of the CTNext Partner Program, Nerac plays an important role in CT's innovation ecosystem by introducing entrepreneurs selected for its XcellR8 program to resources and support systems that can help them carry out plans with success post meeting. An extension of the XcellR8 program, Nerac's Incubator program makes ideal workspace opportunities available to Nerac's strong network and community of entrepreneurs.
On the 12th, XcellR8 welcomes Traci Whitney of Two Happy Homes. It is a well-known fact that 50% of first marriages end in divorce. Regardless of the reason for the separation, custody and care for the children of that union plays a prominent role in any post-divorce relationship.
Parents trying to raise kids from two homes run into a multitude of difficulties. Even for parents that get along fine, there is a lot to organize and plan between two households. But in circumstances where parents aren't getting along, things can become particularly challenging and disruptive, with the kids getting stuck in the middle. Even the very best co-parents need help on a day-to-day basis. Currently, co-parents that are trying to stay organized are using very segmented tools, and more than likely are finding that the effort to use these tools in a cohesive and constructive manner can just make the situation more confusing and frustrating.
Two Happy Homes was created to address this problem with an online application that makes co-parenting easier to coordinate and manage, simplifying everyday tasks with tools and features designed especially for co-parents. It keeps parents connected to the desired level, facilitating calendar coordination and expense management, and reducing the emotional stress associated with managing activities for the benefit of children.
Traci has approached XcellR8 seeking input on the business model, and thoughts on pricing appropriate for this service/application. Further, she is interested in learning more about general customer acquisition, particularly through online marketing and social media.
"The Tolland/Nerac XcellR8 group continues to advise and mentor entrepreneurs in all kinds of business and product development endeavors," said Kevin Bouley, CEO of Nerac. "It's incredibly rewarding to see our members continue to succeed, and I look forward to having the group brainstorm ideas with Traci and Two Happy Homes."
About Nerac
Nerac Inc. is a global research and advisory firm for companies developing innovative products and technologies. Nerac provides expert insights that equip clients with the knowledge to develop or refine a technology, explore market growth opportunities, evaluate intellectual property strategies and respond to regulatory changes. Nerac serves approximately 5,000 users worldwide and delivers over 12,000 research projects and custom alerts each year. Nerac has a long, successful consulting history in a wide-range of industries with significant expertise and extensive data resources supporting client requests in the areas of technology scouting, IP, medical device, engineering, chemistry and advanced materials.
