News By Tag
* Nerac
* XcellR8
* Uconn
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The next XcellR8@NextGen meeting will be held Monday, April 16th
XcellR8 welcomes multi-disciplinary student teams advancing healthcare innovations via collaborative independent study programs
This edition of XcellR8@NextGen is in partnership with the UConn School of Nursing and School of Engineering, and offers an opportunity to engage with two multi-disciplinary student teams advancing healthcare innovations via collaborative independent study programs.
XcellR8 is a powerful advisory program designed tofoster innovation in business and support entrepreneurs throughout Connecticut, particularly those originating out of UConn. Leveraging Nerac's strong and far-reaching network of innovators and entrepreneurs, XcellR8 meetings assemble a comprehensive array of expert professionals who serve to advise and mentor entrepreneurs in all of the various facets of business and product development. The meetings are energetic, interactive gatherings wherein entrepreneurs present their ideas and concepts and gather feedback and guidance from experts in attendance.
Beyond the meetings, XcellR8 aids technology-based and other startups in developing and executing effective, big picture strategic plans by connecting them to relevant, up-to-the-minute resources, including CTNext – Connecticut's go-to resource for entrepreneurial support. CTNext is partnered with Nerac in support of its XcellR8 and Incubator programs. As a member of the CTNext Partner Program, Nerac plays an important role in CT's innovation ecosystem by introducing entrepreneurs selected for its XcellR8 program to resources and support systems that can help them carry out plans with success post meeting. An extension of the XcellR8 program, Nerac's Incubator program makes ideal workspace opportunities available to Nerac's strong network and community of entrepreneurs.
On the 16th, XcellR8 welcomes our first presenting team; Gina Digiacomo and Emma Rooney with Safety Syringe. They're pitching their safety syringe innovation and are seeking your feedback on the market need and beta product strengths/weaknesses. They hope to file a design patent and will consider licensing or selling the technology to a partner as part of the go-to-market strategy.
Our second presenting team is advancing a technology to fight the Zika virus and is an ongoing collaborative research and product formulation effort that spans several classes across the past two years. Their aim is to address the mosquito-born Zika health hazard that exists in many parts of the world today.
Challenges the team faces include validating the product formulation, encapsulation, safety, product efficacy and more. If successful, this novel product innovation could positively impact the lives of many hundreds of thousands of people around the world.
XcellR8@NextGen offers a forum encouraging group discussion about the ways in which these teams might go about gathering additional data to validate their assumptions and next steps on the path to move forward. They're looking for feedback.
"I was fortunate to have been invited to participate in the School of Nursing Innovation Shark Tank program and the student driven activities supporting healthcare innovations,"
About Nerac
Nerac Inc. is a global research and advisory firm for companies developing innovative products and technologies. Nerac provides expert insights that equip clients with the knowledge to develop or refine a technology, explore market growth opportunities, evaluate intellectual property strategies and respond to regulatory changes. Nerac serves approximately 5,000 users worldwide and delivers over 12,000 research projects and custom alerts each year. Nerac has a long, successful consulting history in a wide-range of industries with significant expertise and extensive data resources supporting client requests in the areas of technology scouting, IP, medical device, engineering, chemistry and advanced materials.
Contact
Susan Lucek
***@nerac.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse