 
News By Tag
* Education
* Behavioral Health
* Therapy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* King of Prussia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Humanus Announces New Merchandise Store

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Education
Behavioral Health
Therapy

Industry:
Education

Location:
King of Prussia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Products

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - April 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Humanus Corporation, a national academic service provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of the online "Humanus Shop". Humanus Shop sells various merchandise items including L.L. Bean briefcases, office supplies and authentic clothing for men, women and children. 50 percent of all profits will be donated to the National Autism Association.

"We are so proud of the brand we have established. Our employees, customers and clients are the foundation of and we want them to share our enthusiasm by representing our values", James Stewart, CEO. "We chose National Autism Association because we want to work in any capacity to support a community that is incredibly important to us".

The National Autism Association's mission is to provide education, support and awareness by advocating for policies and resources to help the autism community. By promoting understanding, providing tools for families, and conducting research, they inspire hope and offer real help to those with autism.

"The crewneck sweatshirt is my absolute favorite." Carol Gerber, Operations Coordinator. "I pretty much live in it. Not only because it is incredibly comfortable, but it represents an organization that I am so proud to be a part of".

The Humanus Shop can be found on www.humanus.com. It will be continuously evolving with new items for purchase.

About Humanus Corporation

Humanus is a provider of professionals in special education, related therapy and behavioral healthcare for public, private and charter schools throughout the nation. Here at Humanus, we are committed to providing our academic partners' students with qualified professionals to find personnel that meets and exceeds their needs and expectations. In that capacity, we share our partners' missions - to help students achieve their maximum academic potential while promoting educational, emotional and psychological development.

Through Humanus' services and continued support, Humanus' partners are better prepared and equipped to meet the spectrum of their students' needs.

It is Humanus' goal to create safe, inclusive learning environments where students have the support that will help them grow as happy and healthy community members.

For more information about Humanus Corporation, visit www.humanuscorp.com.

For members of the media, visit www.humanus.com/pressroom.

Contact Information

Humanus Corporation Pressroom
1100 1st Avenue, Suite #503

King of Prussia, PA  19406
Phone: (484) 302.8600
E-mail: pressroom@humanuscorp.com

Contact
Kayla Van Osten
***@humanus.com
End
Source:
Email:***@humanus.com Email Verified
Tags:Education, Behavioral Health, Therapy
Industry:Education
Location:King of Prussia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 10, 2018
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share