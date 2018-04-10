News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Humanus Announces New Merchandise Store
"We are so proud of the brand we have established. Our employees, customers and clients are the foundation of and we want them to share our enthusiasm by representing our values", James Stewart, CEO. "We chose National Autism Association because we want to work in any capacity to support a community that is incredibly important to us".
The National Autism Association's mission is to provide education, support and awareness by advocating for policies and resources to help the autism community. By promoting understanding, providing tools for families, and conducting research, they inspire hope and offer real help to those with autism.
"The crewneck sweatshirt is my absolute favorite." Carol Gerber, Operations Coordinator. "I pretty much live in it. Not only because it is incredibly comfortable, but it represents an organization that I am so proud to be a part of".
The Humanus Shop can be found on www.humanus.com. It will be continuously evolving with new items for purchase.
About Humanus Corporation
Humanus is a provider of professionals in special education, related therapy and behavioral healthcare for public, private and charter schools throughout the nation. Here at Humanus, we are committed to providing our academic partners' students with qualified professionals to find personnel that meets and exceeds their needs and expectations. In that capacity, we share our partners' missions - to help students achieve their maximum academic potential while promoting educational, emotional and psychological development.
Through Humanus' services and continued support, Humanus' partners are better prepared and equipped to meet the spectrum of their students' needs.
It is Humanus' goal to create safe, inclusive learning environments where students have the support that will help them grow as happy and healthy community members.
For more information about Humanus Corporation, visit www.humanuscorp.com.
For members of the media, visit www.humanus.com/
Contact Information
Humanus Corporation Pressroom
1100 1st Avenue, Suite #503
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Phone: (484) 302.8600
E-mail: pressroom@humanuscorp.com
Contact
Kayla Van Osten
***@humanus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 10, 2018