13th Women's Prowess focuses on Daring to be Different
I²IT has been hosting the "Women's Prowess" that focuses on encouraging young women to draw on their inherent strength to become creators of their own lives by emboldening themselves.
The event began with a welcome address from Dr. Ganesh Natarajan, Principal Trustee, NES. He spoke about the importance of having aspiration to bring change in society by doing good for
others while doing good for oneself and be committed to giving back to the country.
The Panel Discussion was dynamic, interactive. Moderated by Dr. Uma Ganesh, Chairperson, Global Talent Track the panel included Pratima Joshi, Executive Director, Shelters Associates, Chaitra Nerurkar, Project Manager, Nasscom Foundation, Amruta Bahulekar, Center Head, Aundh Lighthouse and Dr Ritu Biyani, Founder Director, Highways Infinite. The discussion began with each panelist sharing her sources of inspiration that encouraged each one of the young professionals to choose an uncommon career path. During the discussion, the panelists also shared some of the challenges that they overcame to continue to further their social cause. The Panel Discussion ended with each panelist agreeing that they foresee a future where society will overcome the challenges with the help of technology and the young generation should come forward to providing these technologies for the betterment of society.
The Chief Guest, Ms Kavita Kane, who is a renowned Indian author, gave an inspiring talk on the occasion. She drew analogies between various female characters in Indian mythology and people in society today. She focused on sharing deep characterization of women in Indian mythological stories (as opposed to Greek Mythology) who have inherent strengths and are as bold as their male counterparts.
The Keynote Address was delivered by Ms Surabhi Upadhyay, Associate Editor and Senior Anchor, CNBC TV18. She spoke about subtle discrimination that is prevalent in society even today. Her advice to the young men in the audience was to work towards correcting this wrong so that we can hope for a better society.
I2IT student Shivani Rajhancee, who is a national and international champion in Karate also shared her experiences on how she dares to be different. Inspired by her parents she pursues Karate and Bharat Natyam while doing well academically as well. Her advice to the young men and women in the audience was to ignore the comments of classmates and not be under peer pressure to do something; but rather follow one's dreams fearlessly.
Mrs Aruna M Katara, President, Hope Foundation and Research
Centre who is the pioneer behind Women's Prowess series, presented her vote of thanks. She shared with the audiences her personal experiences that allowed her to be passionately involved in Hope Foundation's educational institutions. Aruna Katara's suggestion to the team was to always have fire in the belly so that each one may yearn to be passionate and fervent about what one does.
This year's Women's Prowess ended with all present singing the National Anthem followed by lunch.
Visit Website To Know More: http://www.isquareit.edu.in/
International Institute of Information Technology
