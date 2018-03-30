News By Tag
2018 Crossing For A Cure Endurance Paddle to Benefit Cystic Fibrosis Community
– Flagship Event of Piper's Angels Foundation Aims to Raise $250,000 –
The flagship event of Piper's Angels, a non-profit organization, will start at the Bimini Sands Resort and finish at South Florida's Lake Worth Pier. This year's event will feature its first two paddlers with cystic fibrosis. Proceeds help ensure improved quality of life for local patients and their families through Piper's Angels Foundation programs. Last year's event featured 34 paddlers, 10 boats and raised $133,000.
"From paddlers to volunteers to boat captains, this is a monumental effort and it's amazing to see so many people come together to challenge themselves and each other," said Piper's Angels Foundation Executive Director Travis Suit. "I love watching people get excited about this and spreading the positive message of making the most out of circumstances we face."
Piper's Angels trek across the Gulf Stream was launched in celebration of Suit's daughter, Piper. Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the age of 4, Suit found hope and inspiration in learning of the healing benefits of saltwater for cystic fibrosis patients. After learning to paddle and surf as a natural and fun way of healing for Piper, his mission expanded in 2013 when he completed his first 75-mile paddle as a personal challenge to raise awareness. This endurance paddle, which also served as a demonstration to Piper of how one can overcome life challenges and face fear, has now evolved into a movement that encompasses the entire cystic fibrosis community.
This year's Crossing For A Cure is made possible by generous title sponsors the Palm Beach Sports Club and Legacy Marine, as well as supporting sponsors Power Design, Tealixir Kombucha, Jupiter Pointe Club & Marina, Endless Summer Rum, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Tropic Sport, Med Lab, Ed Morse Automotive Group, C3 Gardens and Life Hearing & Tinnitus Health Centers.
Registration and additional information is available online, at https://www.crossingforacure.com. Paddlers must register to participate by May 1 and achieve a minimum fundraising goal of $1,000 each through a personal fundraising webpage. Boaters and captains with Gulf Stream crossing experience are also needed.
