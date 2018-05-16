News By Tag
Piper's Angels Foundation and BJ's Restaurant Expand Cystic Fibrosis Dining Days Program
– Meal Program Now Offered to Cystic Fibrosis Patients at St. Mary's Medical Center –
"The psychological impact of this program cannot be understated in my opinion," said Piper's Angels Nutrition Director Joe Mitchell. "The Dining Days Program set up between Piper's Angels and BJ's Restaurant provides a treat for cystic fibrosis patients during their hospital stay. It's something to look forward to and can make a long stay a little bit easier."
Supported by the BJ's Restaurant West Palm Beach location, the second location of the program launched on April 17 and will run indefinitely for current and future patients. BJ's Restaurant has been a long-time supporter and advocate for the cystic fibrosis community. With this expanded program it further demonstrates their commitment to helping patients battle this terminal disease.
"The Dining Days Program supports the BJ's Restaurants Foundation's simple mission of 'doing good things for good people'," said Foundation President Rob DeLiema. "Children struggling with cystic fibrosis rise to the top of our list of worthwhile recipients, and we are pleased to work with Piper's Angels to provide meals for them and their families."
The Cystic Fibrosis Dining Days Program concept was founded by Sara Sapp while serving Streetlight, an adolescent palliative care program at UF Health Shands Hospital. Working with the Streetlight Organization at Shands Medical Center, Sapp successfully implemented the original program that has now taken root at a second hospital. Cystic fibrosis patients are able to order anything from the BJ's Restaurant menu, from specialty entrees and deep dish pizza, to pasta favorites and signature Pizookie desserts.
"To walk into a patient's room while they are receiving critical care, and offer a break from the daily hospital food, lets them know there is a group of people who don't know them but care about them," said St. Mary's Medical Center & Palm Beach Children's Hospital Licensed Clinical Social Worker Megan Hamerdinger. "It's not only something to look forward to, but changes their perspective on their hospital stay. We are incredibly fortunate to be able to offer this program to our patients living with cystic fibrosis."
About Piper's Angels Foundation
Piper's Angels Foundation supports and improves the lives of families with cystic fibrosis through heightened awareness, education, life-expanding activities, urgent financial support, and funding critical research.. The organization aims to inspire action, make an impact and transform the lives of those affected by this disease. Additional information about Piper's Angels and their various initiatives can be found online, at https://www.pipersangels.org
BJ's Restaurant Foundation
Additional information about the BJ's Restaurant Foundation and their mission can be found online, at https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/
Contact
Piper's Angels Foundation
Travis Suit, Founder & Executive Director
***@pipersangels.org
