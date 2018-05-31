News By Tag
Updated: 2018 Crossing For A Cure Endurance Paddle to Benefit Cystic Fibrosis Community
Flagship Event of Piper's Angels Foundation Aims to Raise $250,000
The flagship event of Piper's Angels, a non-profit organization, will start at the Bimini Sands Resort and finish at South Florida's Lake Worth Pier. This year's event will feature its first three paddlers with cystic fibrosis. Proceeds help ensure improved quality of life for local patients and their families through Piper's Angels Foundation programs. As of June 4, 100 people have registered to paddle in the Crossing For A Cure, and have raised more than $197,000. Bimini Sands Resort, the start location for the paddle, has been sold out for the event.
"From paddlers to volunteers to boat captains, this is a monumental effort and it's amazing to see so many people come together to challenge themselves and each other," said Piper's Angels Foundation Executive Director Travis Suit. "I love watching people get excited about this and spreading the positive message of making the most out of circumstances we face."
This year's event features an online auction (https://events.handbid.com/
Piper's Angels trek across the Gulf Stream was launched in celebration of Suit's daughter, Piper. Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the age of 4, Suit found hope and inspiration in learning of the healing benefits of saltwater for cystic fibrosis patients. After learning to paddle and surf as a natural and fun way of healing for Piper, his mission expanded in 2013 when he completed his first 75-mile paddle as a personal challenge to raise awareness.
This endurance paddle, which also served as a demonstration to Piper of how one can overcome life challenges and face fear, has now evolved into a movement that encompasses the entire cystic fibrosis community.
This year's Crossing For A Cure is made possible by generous title sponsors the Palm Beach Sports Club, Next Level Fitness Water, Lifeguard, and Legacy Marine, as well as supporting sponsors Power Design, Tealixir Kombucha, Jupiter Pointe Club & Marina, Endless Summer Rum, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Tropic Sport, Med Lab, Ed Morse Automotive Group, C3 Gardens, Life Hearing & Tinnitus Health Centers.
Additional information is available online at https://www.crossingforacure.com.
About Crossing For A Cure:
Crossing For A Cure is the flagship event for Florida-based cystic fibrosis non-profit organization, Piper's Angels. The annual event is a long-distance endurance paddle board challenge that takes paddlers 75 miles from Bimini in the Bahamas to Florida's East Coast. Each year, paddle-boarders help to raise funds and awareness for the chronic disease as they 'stand up for a cure' and cross the Gulf Stream. Crossing For A Cure is a proud member of the Stand Up Paddle Industry Association . For more information, or to pledge a mile to Crossing For A Cure, visit www.crossingforacure.com, or contact Travis Suit.
About Piper's Angels Foundation
Piper's Angels Foundation supports and improves the lives of families with cystic fibrosis through heightened awareness, education, life-expanding activities, urgent financial support, and funding critical research. The organization aims to inspire action, make an impact and transform the lives of those affected by this disease. Additional information can be found online, at https://www.pipersangels.org/
