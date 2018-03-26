News By Tag
On Popular Demand, ILSAP Introduces New Summer Programs For International Students
On popular demand, Integrated Learning and Study Abroad Programs or ILSAP introduces new summer programs for international students
ILSAP offers a host of Internship programs in India such as 'Learning of Foreign Language," "Film and Media Studies" "Social Work," "Wildlife Studies and Biodiversity,"
Our programs are customized to suit your needs. Whether you are a student or the University or a Volunteer, we have a program and activities for you, or if you just want to volunteer and get immersed in the culture.
You will be supported and guided every step of the way through your Indian Experience; experiencing the real India as you only can from an insider's point of view. You're enthusiastic and attentive hosts will show you around, our own patch of this fascinating and complex country, making sure that you are happy and have everything you need – drawing on our own connections and local know-how gained from our years spent accommodating visitors, both students and travellers.
Being engaged in these programs and internships, the students will get to visiting different project sites, and interact with the program partners, village community and project staff. Apart from gaining the hands-on learning experience, the students also get enriched with a life-time memorable experience.
ILSAP was conceived with the idea of providing international students an experience of a life time in safe and secured environment. The spokesperson of ILSAP commented "India is a land of diversity andcolourful ancient history and for anyone who is interested in gaining the knowledge about different cultures, India offers immense opportunity. In last decade there has been a considerable increase in the inflow of international students who prefer to visit India for summer programs. Most of the students have no clarity about how to set up the internship and the logistics associated in terms of housing, language barrier, commuting etc. Besides providing the best internship opportunities, ILSAP also takes care of all this and much more. .
About ILSAP: ILSAP is an India based organization that provides internship, volunteering, service learning opportunities, study abroad programs for international students. All these programs have been instrumental in providing a complete view of India with unparalleled service standards. The students get a chance to get immersed in the local culture. All these programs are customized to suit the diverse needs of international students.
ILSAP also organizes customized holiday with a social cause for groups, families, senior citizens, students etc.
In addition, ILSAP offers services pertaining to Networking and International Trade and Rejuvenation of senior citizen.
For more please visit us @ http://www.ilsap.org/
Media Contact
Mr. Sudarshan Pandey
info@ilsap.org
9810144034
