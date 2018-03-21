 
ILSAP invites applications for Religious studies in India through a program of 4 weeks at New Delhi

ILSAP invites applications for Religious studies in India through a program of 4 weeks at New Delhi, India
 
 
SILVER CITY, N.M. - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- ILSAP or Integrated Learning and Study Abroad Programs, is a facilitator that provide assistance to participants in pursuing Religious studies in India. ILSAP has invited applications for a 4 weeks program on religious studies and theology at New Delhi, India. To know program cost, visit the website ILSAP The program cost includes pre-departure orientation material, airport pick-up and drop-off, in-country orientation and related material, in-country support staff, accommodation on sharing basis with traditional vegetarian Indian breakfast and dinner and mobile phone SIM. The program cost does not include air ticket, visa fee and travel insurance, personal trips and entertainment activities, personal expenses, shopping, mineral water, lunch or tips of any nature.

This program majorly focuses on the role of Religion in society. On pursuing the program, the participants will get enabled to understand the origins of religion and its expression in various forms. They will be able to learn the practices through which religion can be consumed and witness the issues like poverty and inequality, racism, social justice, etc. in the context of theology and religion.

To provide the students with an insight on why Religious studies in India is good for those who are interested in Theology, the spokesperson of ILSAP has commented "India is a land of diversity that has coexisting cultures, religious beliefs and ideologies. Religious studies in India gives the students an opportunity to visit various religious sites in India and understand the age-old culture and beliefs that talk about human existence, human soul, relationship with God, life's purpose, religious practices & reforms and lot many things. It also provides the students with an exposure to the deep-rooted history of India, so that students can analyse and evaluate the political, social and cultural practices by applying the methodologies drawn from the disciplines of Religious Studies. While purusing the course, students will have the opportunity to study the beliefs & practices of different Indian faiths. "

Highlighting the fact that students who come for Religious studies in India, also prefer to utilise their stay by getting engaged in other kinds of programs that are exclusive to India such as 'Learn Hindi', Social Work, etc. The spokesperson also talked about their 'Learn Hindi' program that gives the student an opportunity to learn basic Hindi language that helps them in continuing personal interaction and sharing views with locals to have depth of experience and clearer exposure to the religious intricacies of various Indian societies and cultures.

About the company: ILSAP is a networking solution provider or facilitator that renders services to help the international students to come to India and take up studies and internship in various courses like Theology, Religion, Film Making, Mass Media, Social Work, Hindi Learning etc. ILSAP offers comprehensive services by providing the students with the right kind of networking and all kind of administrative support. More than classroom studies, ILSAP focuses on expediting the field experiences for the students interested in visiting India. ILSAP works with various International Universities to offer joint programs and related activities such as study abroad, semester, faculty exchange, research, etc. Students who visit India through ILSAP receive step-by-step guide and support throughout so that they get rightly accustomed to the Indian environment and get to experience the real India.

To know more please visit : http://www.ilsap.org/

Mr. Sudarshan Pandey
***@ilsap.org
Sudarshan Pandey
