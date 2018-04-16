 
Industry News





ILSAP opens up Summer Volunteer Program inviting international visitors to volunteer in India
 
 
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - April 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Keeping up with one of the major ideologies of India "Atithi Devo Bhava,'' ILSAP is conducting Summer Volunteer Programs. India is a land where guests are treated like God and they are welcomed with open arms. India is known for its warm hospitality towards its international guests, be it from any country. Explaining the experience efficacy of these programs, the spokesperson of ILSAP has commented "Tourists come to India with many goals. On one hand, the visit is for sightseeing the popular heritage of India, especially the wonder of the world, TheTaj Mahal. On the other, there is a huge volume of tourists, that wish to do volunteer travel India to widen the horizon of their visit. They want to explore new places, become a part of its culture and exploring its uniqueness.  Such tourists look forward to participating in volunteer programs during their stay in India. ILSAP conducts various programs around women empowerment, wildlife and biodiversity, religion and theology, etc. Participating in these programs give the tourists the opportunity to volunteer in India that offers them the chance to meet and interact with new and local people, understand their perspectives towards life and its various aspects." He further explained,how ILSAP believes in giving the tourists a better experience while they visit India by providing them volunteer in India opportunities that are unique, core, and highly to specific to India. These are field related experiences that will help the tourists in immersing into its culture and its true essence.

India is too vast and too deep to be wasted just by limiting the travels to sightseeing, hotel staying and shopping. There is more to it. To experience that a tourist gets out of the conventional tourist circuit to get do volunteer travel India. Further giving details about the volunteer in India projects, the spokesperson referred to the Wildlife conversation project by Award-winning Non-Profit Organization working in Rajasthan and located in SawaiMadhopur district, the famous Ranthambore Tiger Project.  Through this project, the volunteers can get the experience of by volunteering with the non-profit.. Also get immersed in the culture, be friends with locals, eat homemade Indian delicious food and get to know more about day to day life of India.

Volunteer in India programs can be taken up by students as well and thus it's their incredible opportunity to gain valuable volunteering experience.

The spokesperson as also  added that learning Hindi while in India could be fun and an added advantage for those who are looking forward to volunteer in India.  ILSAP offers opportunities to 'Learn Hindi'.

For more please visit: http://www.ilsap.org/

Call  : +91- 9810144034

Email: info@ilsap.org

Source:ILSP
Email:***@ilsap.org
Tags:Summer Volunteer Program, ILSAP, Volunteer In India
Industry:Travel
Location:Fredericksburg - Texas - United States
Subject:Services
