ILSAP opens up Summer Volunteer Program inviting international visitors to volunteer in India
India is too vast and too deep to be wasted just by limiting the travels to sightseeing, hotel staying and shopping. There is more to it. To experience that a tourist gets out of the conventional tourist circuit to get do volunteer travel India. Further giving details about the volunteer in India projects, the spokesperson referred to the Wildlife conversation project by Award-winning Non-Profit Organization working in Rajasthan and located in SawaiMadhopur district, the famous Ranthambore Tiger Project. Through this project, the volunteers can get the experience of by volunteering with the non-profit.. Also get immersed in the culture, be friends with locals, eat homemade Indian delicious food and get to know more about day to day life of India.
Volunteer in India programs can be taken up by students as well and thus it's their incredible opportunity to gain valuable volunteering experience.
The spokesperson as also added that learning Hindi while in India could be fun and an added advantage for those who are looking forward to volunteer in India. ILSAP offers opportunities to 'Learn Hindi'.
For more please visit: http://www.ilsap.org/
Call : +91- 9810144034
Email: info@ilsap.org
Media Contact
ILSAP.ORG
***@ilsap.org
9810144034 Email:
