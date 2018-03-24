News By Tag
KRAVIS CENTER to Present THE BODYGUARD: THE MUSICAL Starring Deborah Cox, April 10-15
OF THE SMASH HIT WEST END MUSICAL
TO PLAY AT THE KRAVIS CENTER APRIL 10 - 15
GRAMMY® AWARD NOMINEE AND R&B SUPERSTAR
DEBORAH COX TO STAR
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (March 22, 2018) The first U.S. National tour of the hit musical THE BODYGUARD, will play the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts from April 10 – 15. Tickets are on sale now.
Grammy® Award-nominated and multi-platinum R&B/pop recording artist and film/TV actress Deborah Cox* stars as Rachel Marron. In the role of bodyguard Frank Farmer is television star Judson Mills.
Based on Lawrence Kasdan's 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. film, and adapted by Academy Award-winner (Birdman) Alexander Dinelaris, THE BODYGUARD had its world premiere on December 5, 2012 at London's Adelphi Theatre. THE BODYGUARD was nominated for four Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Musical and Best Set Design and won Best New Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards.
Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest selling songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.
Direction is by Thea Sharrock. Set & costume design is by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Richard Brooker and video design by Duncan McLean. Choreography is by Karen Bruce, orchestrations by Chris Egan, musical supervision by Richard Beadle and production musical supervision by Mike Dixon. Musical director Matthew Smedal conducts the live orchestra. The U.S. National tour of THE BODYGUARD is produced by Michael Harrison, David Ian and Nederlander Presentations, Inc.
Rounding out the principal cast are Alex Corrado (Gotham, Hannibal) as Tony Scibelli, Rachel's personal security guard, Charles Gray (Broadway: The Color Purple, Tour: The Lion King) as manager Bill Devaney, Jonathan Hadley (Broadway: Jersey Boys, A Class Act) as publicist Sy Spector, Jorge Paniagua (Regional: The Full Monty, Oregon Shakespeare Festival) as the Stalker, Jasmin Richardson (Tour: Memphis, Dreamgirls) as Rachel's sister Nicki Marron, Mark McCollough Thomas (NYC: Consent, Godforsaken)
The ensemble includes Adam Barabáš, Elyssa Jo Brown, Henry Byalikov, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Devinn Harris, Alex Jackson, Megan Melville, DeQuina Moore, Kevin Mylrea, Stefan Raulston, Matthew Schmidt, Amber Snow, Lauren Tanner, and Naomi C. Walley.
*Deborah Cox is not scheduled to perform at the Wednesday and Saturday Matinee performances.
is the official makeup sponsor for the US tour of The Bodyguard www.jaymanuelbeauty.com
thebodyguardmusical.com
facebook.com/
twitter.com/
instagram.com/
THE BODYGUARD comes to the Kravis Center Tuesday, April 10 at 8 pm; Wednesday, April 11 at 2 pm and 8 pm; Thursday, April 12 at 8 pm; Friday, April 13 at 8 pm; Saturday, April 14 at 2 pm and 8 pm; and Sunday, April 15 at 2 pm. Tickets start at $28 and may be purchased online at the official Kravis Center website kravis.org, in person at the box office located at 701 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach, or by calling 561-832-7469. For group sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at kravis.org.
To download accompanying images or video, please visit the Kravis Center online pressroom at http://pressroom.kravis.org.
Beyond the Stage: Join us for a free musical presentation by Plumosa School of the Arts' K-2 Chorus in the Dreyfoos Hall Lobby at 7 pm on April 10.
Master Class: Educational opportunities at the Kravis Center provide both exposure to the performing arts and immersion as well through classes taught by notable experts in the entertainment industry. Master Class for THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL takes place Thursday, April 12 4:15 pm – 5:45 pm. Experience the fun, music and choreography with cast members of THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL. This FREE workshop is recommended for high school and college students with dance and/or musical theater experience. Advance registration is requested by visiting https://www.kravis.org/
Kravis Center Media Contact:
Elizabeth Dashiell
561.543.8276
palmbeachpr@
