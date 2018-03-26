News By Tag
Prince AV New Technology Ideas: To Level up Branding and Event Experiences
To make every event more engaging and remarkable, Prince AV has acquired state-of-the art technologies, such as Hyper VSN and Giant iTab.
Hyper VSN is a hi-tech hardware device that generates high-resolution 3D holographic visuals in mid-air. Developed by London-based Company, Kino-mo, this screen-less Hyper VSN display is easy to install and operate, cost-effective and scalable for small to medium-sized applications. It's perfect for trade shows, concerts, events, festivals, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, airports, and almost any situation involving large crowds of customers. In business where marketers are always on the lookout for the best way to grab a potential customers' attention – Hyper VSN is sure to be a head-turner. https://kino-
Another state-of-the-
For more information about Prince AV, their new technologies, AV equipment and other services, just visit their website https://princeav.com/
