April 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1
March 2018
313029282726

Prince AV New Technology Ideas: To Level up Branding and Event Experiences

To make every event more engaging and remarkable, Prince AV has acquired state-of-the art technologies, such as Hyper VSN and Giant iTab.
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - March 31, 2018 - PRLog -- Prince AV, one of the leading Event Production and Rental Companies in UAE has brought in some exciting new ideas in terms of innovation to the region. Hyper VSN and Giant iTab, some of the newest technology that has been released in the market, are now being offered by Prince AV to provide amazing and engaging event experiences.

Hyper VSN is a hi-tech hardware device that generates high-resolution 3D holographic visuals in mid-air. Developed by London-based Company, Kino-mo, this screen-less Hyper VSN display is easy to install and operate, cost-effective and scalable for small to medium-sized applications. It's perfect for trade shows, concerts, events, festivals, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, airports, and almost any situation involving large crowds of customers. In business where marketers are always on the lookout for the best way to grab a potential customers' attention – Hyper VSN is sure to be a head-turner.  https://kino-mo.com/

Another state-of-the-art technology that Prince AV is providing to their clients is the Giant iTab. The name iTab implies a giant tablet or mobile phone that has all the features of a smartphone but on a colossal scale. Three sizes are available to suits client's needs; 27, 42, and 55 inches. Through this technology, brands can make their marketing contents and apps more engaging and interactive, making it perfect for exhibitions, trade shows, special events, product launches, etc.  https://www.giantitab.com/

For more information about Prince AV, their new technologies, AV equipment and other services, just visit their website https://princeav.com/ or email to info@princeav.com. Check out how they can make your event amazing.

Contact
Prince AV
***@princeav.com
+ 971 4 355 5582
