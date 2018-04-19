News By Tag
Prince AV the Official Audio Video Partner of the Largest Wedding Planning Conference in the UAE
Prince AV, one of the leading event partner in UAE and GCC, will equip the 5th Exotic Wedding Planning Conference in Dubai
Exotic Wedding Planning Conference (EWPC), formulated by Exito Company, is a yearly event devised to bring the best wedding planners and organizers from all over the globe to a common, unified platform.The 2-day conference is outlined to make the best of networking and engagement among the wedding planners, organizers and suppliers that will give them an opportunity to showcase their products and services. Furthermore, this event is the best platform for speed networking, engagement, and collaborative activities. There are more than 150 participants coming from different parts of the world such as Europe, UAE, and India.
Prince AV, operating for more than fifteen years in Dubai, is one of UAE's leading event partners. Apparently, they also stock the largest inventory of lights and LED display in the Middle East. To know more about Prince AV, please visit https://www.princeav.com/
Page Updated Last on: Apr 19, 2018