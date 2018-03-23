 
Mid West Displays Launches Acrylic Display Scrappage Scheme

With concerns over the environmental impact of plastic growing, a leading UK display manufacturer has launched a unique acrylic scrappage scheme aimed at the responsible recycling of old acrylic window and interior displays.
 
 
Mid West Displays have launched innovative scrappage scheme
SHREWSBURY, England - March 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Mid West Displays will take away old displays and ensure they are safely recycled, confirming that none will end up in landfill.

Like the more established vehicle scrappage schemes, businesses using the scheme are given an allowance to put towards new displays, based on the value of their order and the amount of acrylic to be recycled.

The recycled acrylic is used in the manufacture of a wide range of products, and Mid West Displays will also recycle much of the material used in display products – even the old LED lighting.

Speaking this week General Manager Clive Towe stated "The scheme is simple and is designed to allow customers to upgrade to a new display while minimalising  the environmental impact.

"Clients will save on waste removal fees as we will take their old acrylic displays away and work with our trusted waste partners to ensure we recycle as much as possible."

Clive continues "As part of the Wrights Plastics Group we take our environmental and supply chain responsibilities seriously and have set challenging targets to reduce waste and energy-use."

For full details visit www.midwestdisplays.co.uk/blog/acrylic-scrappage-sheme/

