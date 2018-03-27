NeoMetrix Technologies to Exhibit 3D Scanning & 3D Printing at the 2018 National Plastics Expo

The HandySCAN 3D Scanner and Markforged 3D Printers will be on display throughout the duration of the show – May 7th through 11th at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Their demonstrations can be seen on Level 1 of the South Hall

-- NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. announced they will be exhibiting there 3D scanning and 3D printing technologies at the upcoming 2018 National Plastics Expo. The HandySCAN 3D Scanner and Markforged 3D Printers will be on display throughout the duration of the show – May 7through 11at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando Florida. Their demonstrations can be seen on Level 1 of the South Hall in Booth S24146.The National Plastics Expo 2018 (NPE) provides exclusive access to the people, processes, science and ideas that are shaping the future of plastics. Build connections, exchange ideas and explore the largest concentration of machinery, tools, technology and professional training available in today's industry marketplace. To maintain a competitive advantage, you need to keep up with the latest game-changing technologies and breakthrough innovations—and every three years, the world's most influential plastics trade event brings it all together for you. Join 65,000+ professionals from 128 countries and from every aspect of the industry and its vertical and end-user markets—and experience the future of plastics for yourself.Creaform's HandySCAN 3D Scanner family of next generation hand-held scanners have been optimized to meet the needs of product development and engineering professionals on that require the most effective and reliable way to acquire 3D measurements of physical objects.They are now more portable and faster than ever, delivering accurate, high resolution 3D data while remaining overly simple to use. Yet, it is their true portability that has changed the rules and set a whole new trend in the 3D scanning market.Markforged Carbon Fiber and Metal 3D Printing Systems are the future of manufacturing, dramatically cutting lead times and costs while producing parts up to 23 times stronger than standard 3D printed parts. Carbon Fiber 3D Printers from Markforged can be substituted for machined aluminum to produce parts 50 times fast and 20 times cheaper. Markforged's Metal 3D Printing systems provide users everything necessary to turn designs into end-use, fully-functional metal parts in less than a day – a true solution to end-to-end manufacturing.NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. will exhibit these technologies alongside two of their strategic partners, Rapid Prototyping Solutions and Prototyping Solutions.3D scanning technology is often used in the marine industry and NeoMetrix has had the opportunity to work with multiple companies across the industry, 3D scanning, inspecting and reverse engineering can be used in multiple facets of production, including, but not limited to quality control & inspection, prototype & tooling adjustment, component design & assembly, aerodynamic & stress analysis.3D printing has become one of this decade's hottest subjects. Nevertheless, many situations in which 3D printing may boost innovation and production, while simultaneously decreasing cost and time to market, are commonly overlooked. 3D printing is one of the most effective prototyping methods for design optimization, however the process also lends itself wonderfully to less-likely considered applications which include the printing of jigs and fixtures, useable injection mold cavities, casting patterns, and durable end-use parts.The most recognized field for 3D printing is easily rapid prototyping. Nearly every product can benefit from a cost-effective prototyping solution to help optimize the design, and make it production-ready. Although a manufacturer may have the capability to machine prototypes in-house, the opportunity cost generally involves removing at least one piece of equipment and a skilled machinist from the production line. With 3D printing, a single part, or better yet, multiple revisions of a single part may be printed at once, and a skilled machinist does not have to devote their valuable time to supervise the process. Whether functional testing of a design (or multiple versions of a design), or supplying an aesthetically striking prototype to management or an investor, 3D printing makes the process faster and cheaper.NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. –May 7-10: 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. (Monday – Thursday)May 11: 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. (Friday)9800 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.