Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

San Antonio Business Woman Named New York Life Woman of the Year

BethanyEast PR co-founder, and minority woman business owner granted 2nd annual award honoring career women involved in their communities.
 
 
Christian Reed-Ogba (Center) featured with Angela Daniels-Lewis (Far Left)
Christian Reed-Ogba (Center) featured with Angela Daniels-Lewis (Far Left)
 
SAN ANTONIO - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- New York Life Insurance San Antonio Regional Office recently named entrepreneur Christian Reed-Ogba, co-founder of BethanyEast PR, LLC. as the 2018 Women of the Year.  Corporate Vice President of LGBT and Women Marketing Angela Daniels-Lewis presented Reed-Ogba with the award in a banquet event on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Silo Elevated Cuisiine in the Stone Oak Neighborhood.

Christian, who relocated to San Antonio in 2011, is an advocate for minority businesses, and has worked with a number of organizations to introduce large brands to urban millennial audiences.  Her and husband Uche have worked together for six years curating content for Brooks City Base, Westin Riverwalk, Sojo Urban Development, SAMMinistries, My Brother's Keeper-San Antonio and many more.  In February 2017 the duo covered the San Antonio Business Journal in their inaugural "Power Couples" edition - a list that recently welcomed Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Chairwoman Erika Prosper.

Christian has been regarded as a community influencer and advocate.  She has tapped to serve on the marketing advisory committees for both VIA Metropolitan Transit and CENTRO Downtown.  She also sits on the board of directors for Community Housing Resource Partners and was named among the top 40 under 40 business professionals by San Antonio Business Journal in 2017.  She is a native of Detroit, MI.

New York Life Insurance launched the Woman of the Year Award as an effort to introduce forward-moving, community-centered, professional women to the world of financial management and planning.  In 2017 the organization, which was the first to ever hire a female adviser, announced it had achieved its goal of coverage in its $50 billion empowerment campaign, https://www.newyorklife.com/50billion, focused directly on building financial security within African American communities nationwide.

ABOUT BETHANYEAST PR LLC
BethanyEast PR LLC. is a full-service, public relations and content curation firm. Boasting a network of consumers, media makers and key industry connections gives BethanyEast the advantage in providing a quality, proactive approach to traditional and social media relations.

Specializing in corporate event planning, dynamic media, sourcing, advertising, and public relations the company has won many awards since being founded in San Antonio in 2011. Christian and Uchennaya Ogba, also known as #TeamOgba, have grown BethanyEast PR to be recognized across Central Texas as a high-yield, top producing minority owned business. Learn more about us by visiting http://bethanyeastpr.com

Contact
Uchennaya Ogba,
BethanyEast PR, LLC
***@bethanyeastpr.com
End
Source:BethanyEast PR LLC
Email:***@bethanyeastpr.com
Posted By:***@bethanyeastpr.com Email Verified
