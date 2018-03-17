News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Chad Maxey Joins Diversified Realty Development
Broward County based real estate development and property management firm Diversified Companies announced the addition of a new strategic hire. Chadwick "Chad" Maxey joins the company as Senior Property Manager.
"It's a great privilege to join the "Diversified"
Prior to Chad Maxey's real estate career, he served as an army infantry Major with a decade of service. Over 2 and a half years, Chad was deployed to Iraq where he was responsible for the urban infrastructure development, government relations, and security for an entire city in Afghanistan, where he served as an operations officer for a US Army Ranger task force. Chad went on to earn a master's degree in legislative affairs from George Washington University (https://gspm.gwu.edu/
With aspirations of taking on more leadership and helping his community reach its full potential, Maxey recently campaigned for Fort Lauderdale City Commission. Maxey believed that the three biggest issues facing Fort Lauderdale is the infrastructure crisis, protecting the city's infrastructure from flooding and sea level rise and reduction of traffic congestion. Other issues important to Chad included increasing pedestrian access, crime prevention, addressing our region's homelessness issue and securing city green spaces for the future.
Chad's most recent experiences include working with Florida East Coast Industries (FECI) as a Financial Analyst. FECI is the railway company behind the Brightline train (https://gobrightline.com/
"It is a pleasure to welcome Chad Maxey to the team at Diversified Companies," indicated Cary Goldberg, President of Diversified. "I believe he will not only deliver experience with property management and real estate, but bring a special passion for outreach initiatives that fits well with Diversifieds philosophy for community involvement and giving."
Chad earned a bachelor's degree in political science: fsbdt international relations from the United States Military Academy at West Point (https://www.usma.edu/
About Diversified Companies
Diversified Companies is a full-service real estate company located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, led by father and son Alan and Cary Goldberg. With over forty years of experience and several million square feet of completed development, they bring knowledge and leadership, a broad background and a rare hands-on approach to the marketplace. Their expertise in site selection, financing, architectural design, marketing, leasing, and property management ensures the successful development of commercial properties for various purposes. Diversified is focused on all facets of the real estate industry including: development, asset management, leasing, brokerage, and property management. Development projects have included retail, medical, aviation hangar space, office, and mixed-use commercial projects. For more information about Diversified Companies, please visit www.diversifiedcos.com.
Contact
Ali Gold
ADEPT Strategy & Public Relations
***@adept.co
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse