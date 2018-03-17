 
News By Tag
* Uptown Fort Lauderdale
* Chad Maxey
* Real Estate Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Chad Maxey Joins Diversified Realty Development

Broward County based real estate development and property management firm Diversified Companies announced the addition of a new strategic hire. Chadwick "Chad" Maxey joins the company as Senior Property Manager.
 
 
Diversified Logo
Diversified Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Uptown Fort Lauderdale
Chad Maxey
Real Estate Development

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Fort Lauderdale - Florida - US

Subject:
Executives

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Broward County based real estate development and property management firm Diversified Companies (http://www.diversifiedcos.com/index.html) announced the addition of a new strategic hire. Chadwick "Chad" Maxey joins the company as Senior Property Manager responsible for overseeing all property management, including company owned and third party partnerships.

"It's a great privilege to join the "Diversified" team as they continue to bring economic development and businesses to South Florida communities. I'm especially excited about our team's pioneering leadership role with "Envision Uptown Ft Lauderdale", which will bring transit oriented development (TOD) to our city's busiest commercial hub," stated Maxey.

Prior to Chad Maxey's real estate career, he served as an army infantry Major with a decade of service. Over 2 and a half years, Chad was deployed to Iraq where he was responsible for the urban infrastructure development, government relations, and security for an entire city in Afghanistan, where he served as an operations officer for a US Army Ranger task force. Chad went on to earn a master's degree in legislative affairs from George Washington University (https://gspm.gwu.edu/) and eventually relocated to the Pentagon as a legislative advisor for General Ray Odierno, Army Chief of Staff.

With aspirations of taking on more leadership and helping his community reach its full potential, Maxey recently campaigned for Fort Lauderdale City Commission. Maxey believed that the three biggest issues facing Fort Lauderdale is the infrastructure crisis, protecting the city's infrastructure from flooding and sea level rise and reduction of traffic congestion. Other issues important to Chad included increasing pedestrian access, crime prevention, addressing our region's homelessness issue and securing city green spaces for the future.

Chad's most recent experiences include working with Florida East Coast Industries (FECI) as a Financial Analyst. FECI is the railway company behind the Brightline train (https://gobrightline.com/) connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm travelers to Orlando. Chad was a member of FECI's real estate team that successfully secured $533 million in loans to finance the transit oriented development (TOD) around each train station.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Chad Maxey to the team at Diversified Companies," indicated Cary Goldberg, President of Diversified. "I believe he will not only deliver experience with property management and real estate, but bring a special passion for outreach initiatives that fits well with Diversifieds philosophy for community involvement and giving."

Chad earned a bachelor's degree in political science: fsbdt international relations from the United States Military Academy at West Point (https://www.usma.edu/SitePages/Home.aspx),  a second master's degree in real estate development from Nova Southeastern University (http://www.nova.edu/) and is a board member of the City of Fort Lauderdale: Board of Adjustment (http://www.fortlauderdale.gov/departments/sustainable-development/urban-design-and-planning/development-applications-boards-and-committees/board-of-adjustment). He is also the President of the West Point Society of South Florida (https://www.facebook.com/WPSofSFL/) and co-director of New Leaders Council-Broward (http://www.newleaderscouncil.org/new_leaders_council_broward).

About Diversified Companies

Diversified Companies is a full-service real estate company located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, led by father and son Alan and Cary Goldberg. With over forty years of experience and several million square feet of completed development, they bring knowledge and leadership, a broad background and a rare hands-on approach to the marketplace.  Their expertise in site selection, financing, architectural design, marketing, leasing, and property management ensures the successful development of commercial properties for various purposes. Diversified is focused on all facets of the real estate industry including: development, asset management, leasing, brokerage, and property management.  Development projects have included retail, medical, aviation hangar space, office, and mixed-use commercial projects. For more information about Diversified Companies, please visit www.diversifiedcos.com.

Contact
Ali Gold
ADEPT Strategy & Public Relations
***@adept.co
End
Source:Diversified Companies
Email:***@adept.co
Posted By:***@adept.co Email Verified
Tags:Uptown Fort Lauderdale, Chad Maxey, Real Estate Development
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Fort Lauderdale - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ADEPT - Strategy & Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share