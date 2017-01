The Art of Air and Sea and Other Amazing Things Now on Display

On display now the new exhibit features aviation art, furniture and nautical décor including spectacular antique Naval pieces at the Gallery of Amazing Things in Dania Beach, FL.

--One of South Florida's hottest high-end gallery spaces kicked off "The Art Of Air And Sea And Other Amazing Objects" exhibit during The Corporate Council meeting of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, held on January 18, 2017. The economic development and leadership event was attended by executives from companies in both the Aviation and Marine industries throughout South Florida. The keynote speaker was Ms. Lee Kapel, President and CEO of TSI Aviation, a pioneer and advocate of women in the Aviation Industry.On display now through January 31 the new exhibit marks the first collaboration between local art galleries Steven Greenwald Design and The Gallery of Amazing Things. The exhibit features the 'The Art of Aircraft' and a newly released Marine collection from local artist Frank Martin who's work is sold exclusively through Steven Greenwald's Gallery. Objects from "The House of Whitley" feature aviation furniture and nautical décor including spectacular antique Naval binoculars and classic American boat motors. The exhibit culminates with the 2017 Marine Industry Cares Foundation Chairman's Gala Masquerade Casino Night held on January 28th from 7:00pm to 11:00pm. Tickets to the MICF Chairman's Gala can be purchased online at www.MarineIndustryCares.org . Admission to the gallery and exhibit is free of charge.485 South Federal Highway, Dania Beach, FL 33004Saturday: Please call ahead to schedule. Gallery might be closed for private events. (954) 654-7739.FREE AdmissionSteven Greenwald Design, Inc. is a private gallery, art consulting firm and fine custom framing studio located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Offering services to corporations, interior designers and individuals, their 6,500 square foot facility includes The Gallery at Steven Greenwald Design and houses a full art studio, custom framing operation and warehouse. The Gallery houses a large selection of works from artists around the globe, with styles ranging from abstract to impressionism, original canvas to fine art prints. Steven Greenwald Design, Inc. represents specialized collections, The Art of Aircraft, Construction Art and Historical Florida. For more information about Steven Greenwald Design, Inc. and special collections, please visit www.fineartandframing.com