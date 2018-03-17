News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Doobert supports airline employees saving animals
"Airline employees have a wonderful benefit in that they can fly for free." says Chris Roy, creator of Doobert. "Why not provide them a quick and seamless way to save animals at the same time?" Doobert supports over 650+ animal rescues and shelters across the U.S. and Canada and now allows those organizations to request airline transport. fsbdt The software automatically manages the notification and coordination of the volunteers to help get the animals to safety.
Volunteers across the country can sign-up for free to help save animals. They can be transporters, photographers, and even foster homes to animals needing help. Animal rescues, shelters and other animal welfare organizations can also sign-up for free to tap into the tens of thousands of volunteers saving animals.
To learn more about Doobert please visit us at https://www.doobert.com where we are working to make animal rescue simple.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse