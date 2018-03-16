News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ECM Solutions Provider, Paperless Solutions, Inc. receives Diamond Honors from Hyland Software
Hyland congratulates Paperless Solutions, Inc. for helping organizations operate more efficiently using the OnBase enterprise content management (ECM) solution.
"It's a significant accomplishment and the fifth year in a row we've achieved this award from Hyland," indicates Paperless Solutions, Inc. CEO, Mike Hinkson. "Top-notch customer support and the ongoing technical education of our team are high priorities. Our specialists work very hard to ensure every client's unique needs are addressed. And, OnBase by Hyland is an outstanding, proven solution, that helps make organizations more agile, efficient and effective."
"Our partner community is held to the highest standards. This annual distinction indicates Paperless Solution's relentless commitment to developing, implementing and supporting mission-critical solutions that solve a wide range of business challenges for organizations,"
The Authorized OnBase Solution Provider community is an exclusive team of more than 400 Hyland partners worldwide. These organizations provide expertise and hands-on support for OnBase, as well as the many complementary technologies that make up ECM solutions. Providers work with Hyland to give customers the highest level of technical support. And they get continuous OnBase training and the backing of Hyland, a highly respected channel-friendly vendor.
About Hyland
Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, fsbdt please visit Hyland.com (https://www.hyland.com/
About Paperless Solutions
Trusted experts in enterprise content management since 1999, Paperless Solutions specializes in industries with complex processes and stringent compliance requirements. State and local government, Prothonotaries, manufacturers, laboratories and collections agencies rely on us to simplify their processes, decrease costs and keep their business compliant. Recognized for our outstanding customer service, Paperless Solutions is a repeat winner of the Hyland OnBase Diamond Award. www.paperlessus.com (https://paperlessus.com/?
Media Contact
Tanya McTaggart
***@paperlessus.com
215-604-1330
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse