Enterprise Content Management Solutions Provider, Paperless Solutions, Inc. receives Diamond Award
Not all firms specializing in workflow automation and document management are the same. Local enterprise content management solutions provider distinguishes itself in the market.
March 20, 2017 – Bensalem, PA - Paperless Solutions, Inc. (http://psiimage.com/
"It's a proud honor and the fourth year in a row we've been able to achieve this award from Hyland." reflects Paperless Solutions, Inc (http://psiimage.com/
Only a very limited number of partners achieve this status. Partners must qualify each year across a variety of thresholds including customer service, extensive technical training, experience and certifications.
"Because of Hyland's commitment to our customers, we only partner with the best solution providers in the industry," said Eric Miller, director of channel sales at Hyland. "Paperless Solutions, Inc is a shining example of the value our partners bring to market and their exemplary delivery and support of industry-leading technology solutions is deserving of the Diamond Award recognition."
About Paperless Solutions, Inc.
Trusted experts in enterprise content management since 1999, Paperless Solutions (http://psiimage.com/
About Hyland
Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 15,500 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit OnBase.com.
Contact
Paperless Solutions, Inc., Marketing Director
Tanya McTaggart
***@psiimage.com
