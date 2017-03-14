 
March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Enterprise Content Management Solutions Provider, Paperless Solutions, Inc. receives Diamond Award

Not all firms specializing in workflow automation and document management are the same. Local enterprise content management solutions provider distinguishes itself in the market.
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Enterprise Content Management Solutions Provider Paperless Solutions, Inc (http://psiimage.com/). receives Diamond Award

March 20, 2017 – Bensalem, PA  - Paperless Solutions, Inc. (http://psiimage.com/services/), recently received the prestigious Diamond Award which recognizes companies that empower organizations to become more agile, efficient and effective through OnBase by Hyland, an industry leading enterprise information platform product. The Diamond Award also distinguishes companies that go above and beyond to ensure the OnBase by Hyland customer community is supported with excellence.

"It's a proud honor and the fourth year in a row we've been able to achieve this award from Hyland." reflects Paperless Solutions, Inc (http://psiimage.com/about-us/). CEO, Mike Hinkson. "We work hard to ensure we are highly knowledgeable about the enterprise content management (http://psiimage.com/software/) (ECM) software we deploy. We also address our client's unique needs by developing innovative solutions in concert. Given the long term relationships we have with our varied client base, we know they recognize we are the dedicated technical partner they can continually rely on to improve the way they work."

Only a very limited number of partners achieve this status.  Partners must qualify each year across a variety of thresholds including customer service, extensive technical training, experience and certifications.

"Because of Hyland's commitment to our customers, we only partner with the best solution providers in the industry," said Eric Miller, director of channel sales at Hyland. "Paperless Solutions, Inc is a shining example of the value our partners bring to market and their exemplary delivery and support of industry-leading technology solutions is deserving of the Diamond Award recognition."

About Paperless Solutions, Inc.

Trusted experts in enterprise content management since 1999, Paperless Solutions (http://psiimage.com/) specializes in industries with complex processes and stringent compliance requirements. State and local government, Prothonotaries, manufacturers, laboratories and collections agencies rely on us to simplify their processes, decrease costs and keep their business compliant. We skillfully combine best-in-breed off-the-shelf ECM solutions (http://psiimage.com/solutions/) from Hyland OnBase and FileBound with our own software to deliver the right workflows from finance to human resources, court case management, e-Filing, sample test reporting and collections correspondence. Recognized for our outstanding customer service, Paperless Solutions is a repeat winner of the Hyland OnBase Diamond Award. For more information, visit psiimage.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 15,500 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit OnBase.com.

