August 2017
Paperless Solutions, Inc. streamlines Cumberland County Government

Case Management Solutions, E-filing and Tax Lien Automation for Government
 
 
BENSALEM, Pa. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Paperless Solutions, Inc., recently deployed a comprehensive case management solution (http://paperlessus.com/solutions/#government), along with an E-filing and tax lien system that reinvented the way the Cumberland County Prothonotary office operates and gives substantial meaning to government efficiency.

The Cumberland County Prothonotary team began looking at the way operations were run within their court system and knew there was a better way to do business. Nothing was automated. "It really was a paradigm shift in getting people to think differently," mentions client Dave Buell, Cumberland County Prothonotary.  The new, highly configurable case management solution replaced antiquated systems with OnBase and Paperless Solution's Chamaeleon Case Management and E-Filing System. The highly configurable solution converts cases to electronic documents. It removes volumes of paper and data entry from filing processes speeding up case management filing times and maximizing efficiency. It enables judges and clerks to more easily share case files. The benefits of standardized bookkeeping, state reporting, 24/7 web access for filers, automated notifications and integrated workflows to route filings to various areas means what took hours to accomplish by county clerks is now automated and occurs in seconds. Clerks can now focus on other things. It also improves compliance because fewer errors occur with case entries as there is less manual work involved for case management and e-filing.

The scalability of the case management and e-filing solution was also expanded to an automated tax-lien processing system that now works uniquely and seamlessly with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue information system. Constituents save time in visiting county offices to pay additional fees for satisfactions of liens and more tax liens are processed efficiently and annually as a result. The combined solution has also generated a substantial increase in county revenue and cases processed. "It was a no-brainer and the amount of staff time savings was key," notes Erica Ernst First Deputy of Cumberland County. The system is scalable and expandable to other counties and areas within the court system.

Paperless Solutions, Inc. CEO, Mike Hinkson mentions "The enterprise information management (ECM) software we deploy is proven to make a positive impact on the way government works and generate a return-on-investment. We are helping more and more government entities become increasingly efficient with the advanced technology solutions we implement."

For more detailed information on case management solutions and other solutions to streamline government or commercial business operations, contact Mike Hinkson at 215-801-7505.

About Paperless Solutions

Trusted experts in enterprise information management since 1999,http://www.paperlessus.com Paperless Solutions specializes in industries with complex processes and stringent compliance requirements. State and local government, Prothonotaries, manufacturers, laboratories and collections agencies rely on us to simplify their processes, decrease costs and keep their business compliant. We skillfully combine best-in-breed off-the-shelf ECM solutions from Hyland OnBase and FileBound with our own software to deliver the right workflows from finance to human resources, court case management, e-Filing, sample test reporting and collections correspondence. Recognized for our outstanding customer service, Paperless Solutions is a repeat winner of the Hyland OnBase Diamond Award. For more information, visit paperlessus.com.

Tanya McTaggart
