 
News By Tag
* Gregory L. Hudson
* Ted Johnson
* New Style Entertainment, Inc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jamaica
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

"In Three Days" ... A Play You Don't Want To Miss

 
 
In Three Days Horizontal poster
In Three Days Horizontal poster
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Gregory L. Hudson
Ted Johnson
New Style Entertainment, Inc

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Jamaica - New York - US

Subject:
Features

JAMAICA, N.Y. - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- In two weeks Ted Johnson's original play (directed by N Emil Thomas, will open at Black Spectrum Theatre in Jamaica, Queens New York.The excitement for this long awaited play is electric.

The play centers around the friendship of two men; one black and one Jewish. One of them only has .... "Three Days to live." To find out which life is about to expire ... you must be there to see the play. Without giving away too much of the plot, there are some twists and turns that are just too juicy not to share.

First, there is the very sexy secretary, played by Nakia Nichole Lawrence (from McDonough, Georgia) who steams up the stage with her portrayal of Ms. Ali.

    "People should come see me grace the stage in this production, to get a live experience of how passionate I am about my "Gift of Acting."

Then .... there issssss that dreaded cousin that every family seems to have and ... he always seem to show up at the wrong time; not to mention what will come out of his mouth after a few drinks. Cousin Henry is played by Jarryn M. Bingham.

    '"In Three Days" speaks on a various amount of topics that are highly relevant today. One of the most relevant topics is the substances of one's life. Are you living or just existing?"'

ROGER PAYANO (Rick): Takes the lead role. He is a graduate of The National Conservatory of Dramatic Arts and Actors Repertory Theatre in Washington DC. On stage, Roger has portrayed characters such as Othello, Van Helsing, Demetrius, and Roberto Clemente. In TV and Film, he's starred in Celia, The Young & The Restless and more.

    "IN fsbdt THREE DAYS is a one hour & a half staged montage of family dramedy, locker room talk & self discovery that can be best described as 'The Christmas Carol' meets 'Soul Food' in the twenty first century".

         And yes .... there is also a ..... cousin Helen, played by RIED.

    "Why should people come see me? BECAUSE I AM FABULOUS. I've never had an audience member that left any show I've done leave without enjoying themselves".

"In Three Days" cast is rounded out with an ensemble of the most interesting characters that one can imagine. To see them .... "you must see the show!"

The play runs April 6, 7  (Friday & Saturday) at 8pm & April 8th, 2018 (Sunday) at 4pm. Tickets are $25 advance & 35$ at the door. There are limited VIP Tickets for $50 that include: VIP seating, VIP Lounge, Light Refreshments, Early Entrance, Photo Ops and more. Tickets can be purchased at Black Spectrum Theatre online Box Office at http://www.blackspectrum.com/contact.html, at the Theatre located at 177th Street & Baisley Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11434 or by calling (718) 723-1800 between 10am & 4pm.

This production is produced by Gregory L. Hudson and New Style Entertainment, Inc.

Contact
Gregory L. Hudson
***@newstyleent.com
917 446 3022
End
Source:
Email:***@newstyleent.com Email Verified
Tags:Gregory L. Hudson, Ted Johnson, New Style Entertainment, Inc
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Jamaica - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
New Style Entertainment, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share