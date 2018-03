American Council on Science and Health has announced new additions to its Board of Scientific Advisors

-- The American Council on Science and Health has announced new additions to its Board of Scientific Advisors, which peer reviews its work, writes articles formagazine, and guides its positions on science policy.Now in its 40th year, ACSH continues to lead the nation in promoting critical thinking, just as it has in the past on issues like ending smoking, passing seatbelt laws, and debunking manufactured claims about chemicals, medicine, supplements, and food."We are honored these luminaries have have agreed to take on the challenges we face in promoting evidence-based decision-making by individual Americans and our policy makers. They are now part of a 40-year history that has included thousands of critical thinkers, and has counted among our ranks Surgeons General, the first director of IARC, and both of the scientists credited with eliminating smallpox, not to mention the Nobel laureate credited with saving a billion lives using agricultural science," said American Council on Science and Health President Hank Campbell.The new additions are:- Toxicologist, former Professor at the Risk Science Center of the University of Cincinnati, and now with the nonprofit organization Toxicology Excellence for Risk Assessment.- Managing Partner, CNF Pharma.- Air quality expert, consultant, Registered Dietitian with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and former Chief, Clinical Dietetics at Moncrief Army Hospital, Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC.- Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Finland- Professor Emeritus, Food Science and Technology, University of Georgia- Clinical professor in the Department of Consumer Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison"I don't want to single Dr. Whelan out, "said Campbell, "but she is not only the daughter of the co-founder of ACSH, Dr. Beth Whelan, she holds the record for youngest contributor to the organization. In elementary school she fsbdt hosted the ACSH "No Kidding" radio show, a youth version of our "Healthline"program!"Like all American Council on Science Health staff and advisors, BSA members are available for expert commentary to media outlets. Please write Experts@acsh.org for media requests.The American Council on Science and Health is a 501(c)(3) science and health education and consumer advocacy organization that was founded in 1978 to promote evidence-based science and health policy. If you would like to support evidence-based decision-making, you can make a tax-deductible donation here: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/ weblink/weblink.aspx ?... ( https://interland3.donorperfect.net/ weblink/weblink.aspx? ...