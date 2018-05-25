News By Tag
American Council on Science and Health appoints Tom Stossel, MD to Board Of Trustees
Renowned physician and professor has signed up for a three-year term.
Dr. Stossel will take the place of Trustee Jack Fisher, M.D., Edward A. Dickson Emeritus Professor of Surgery and former Head, Division of Plastic Surgery at UC San Diego, who is retiring in June.
"A sad paradox is that despite the amazing contributions science and technology have conferred on human health and prosperity, public understanding of those activities lags far behind their benefits. As a result, fabulists and hucksters are able brazenly to peddle messages that not only offer up false promises but also denigrate the very knowledge that reveals that falsity and generates real progress," says Dr. Stossel. "Since its inception, ACSH has valiantly opposed these deceptions. It is an honor and privilege to be associated with this important organization."
"We are deeply honored that Dr. Stossel has chosen to return to our Board of Trustees," says American Council on Science and Health President Hank Campbell. "This continues our 40-year history of including world-class scientists and doctors who care about evidence-based decision-making in our strategic planning. Tom is one of America's best critical thinkers in science and health policy, and we have big plans for the upcoming year so I am thrilled a renowned friend of the organization will be able to jump in right away."
The American Council on Science and Health is a 501(c)(3) science and health education and consumer advocacy organization that was founded in 1978 to promote evidence-based science and health policy. If you would like to support evidence-based decision-making, you can make a tax-deductible donation, or sign up for our free daily newspaper, at https://www.acsh.org
Contact
Erik Lief
***@acsh.org
2123627044
