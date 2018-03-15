News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Second Parenting "Life Hacks" Workshop to be Hosted by Montessori Academy at Belmont Greene
MAB is scheduling their second parenting life hacks workshops for Thursday, April 19 at 4:30 pm. The workshop will focus on Montessori techniques that help "speaking with your child".
The "Parenting Life Hacks" workshops will include an open discussion by the school's director, Bart Theriot along with a panel of some of the school's best, most experienced teachers. This event is open to all parents who want to come and learn some quick and useful parenting tips. After the success of March's "balancing responsibility and control"workshop, the Montessori Academy at Belmont Greene faculty will continue sharing their parenting knowledge in April focusing on "speaking to your child", and then in May, they will focus on "media and the young child." Pick the one that interests you or attend both remaining workshops! These events are for parents only. Can't make it to one of them? Individual parent consultations are also available, free of charge, just visit our website, http://www.mabmontessori.com/
The Montessori Academy at Belmont Greene helps guide children ranging from 10 weeks to 10 years old into learning and understanding the world around them using traditional Montessori methods. Their classrooms strive to open the minds of their students to help them lead a more compassionate and independent life sparked with joy, humor, and imagination.
Head of School, Bart Theriot is excited to start bringing these monthly workshops to life and introduce the difference a Montessori education can bring to every parent. Bart works alongside his mother, Beth Theriot, father, Lawrence Theriot, and wife, Jill Theriot, making MAB a unique family operation. Having been through Montessori education himself, Bart brings a unique and personal perspective which enhances their school culture unlike any other. Bart also has four boys fsbdt who have provided him with firsthand experience (and a lot of practice) in successful parenting.
The Montessori Academy at Belmont Greene was founded in 2001 by Beth and Bart Theriot. They strive to maintain an authentic Montessori environment for all the students in their school. The school itself was personally designed by Beth to include areas specific for each age group, as well as an outdoor playground with a garden maintained by MAB's own elementary students.
If you are interested in learning more about The Montessori Academy at Belmont Greene or scheduling an interview with the Head of School, Bart Theriot, please contact Elysa Leonard, of Splash Communications, at 571-426-5145 or elysa@splashmarcom.com
Media Contact
Splash Communications
Elysa Leonard
elysa@splashmarcom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse