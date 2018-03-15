 
Achieve Easy Factory Automation with Korenix Industrial Din-Rail Unmanaged Ethernet Switches

Korenix Technology has developed six main product lines to provide its customers with comprehensive selections for various needs of applications.
 
 
HSIN TIEN, Taiwan - March 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Korenix Technology has developed six main product lines which cover Industrial Ethernet Switch, Industrial Power-over-Ethernet Switch, Industrial Wireless & Cellular Solution, Industrial Media Converter, Industrial Computer & Serial Server & I/O, and Ethernet SFP/SFP + Fiber Transceiver to provide its customers with comprehensive selections for various needs of applications.

Under the Industrial Ethernet Switch product line, there are three types of Ethernet products: Rackmount Managed Switch, Din-Rail Managed Switch, and Din-Rail Unmanaged Switch.

The Din-Rail Unmanaged Switch series is highly appreciated by the customers because it is easy-to-use and cost-effective. Taking its advantages, more and more factories choose to apply unmanaged switch for their first and effective steps of Factory Automation Applications.

Korenix provides compact size Industrial Din-Rail Unmanaged Ethernet Switches from 5 ports to 18 ports, Fast Ethernet Fiber to Gigabit, etc. The users with the requirement of more ports can choose to apply Korenix JetNet 3018G Industrial 16+2G Gigabit Ethernet Switch for its Automation and related cases. On the other hand, if the case requires fewer ports, JetNet 2005/2005-w Industrial 5-port Compact Fast fsbdt Ethernet Switch and JetNet 3005G Industrial 5-port Full Gigabit Ethernet switch may be the best fits.

By applying Korenix Industrial Din-Rail Unmanaged Ethernet Switches, the users no longer have to worry about complex setting processes, and can easily make the devices work by simply power them on.

Check more Korenix Industrial Din-Rail Unmanaged Ethernet Switches at http://www.korenix.com/page/product/p02.aspx?kind=166 and contact Korenix professional Sales at sales@korenix.com for more information.

Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/
Tel: +886-2-8911-1000

Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
