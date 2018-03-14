 
Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Ivan Temes and Mitchell Levy to be featured at Project Management World event March 28

Interactive session explores the power of collaborative leadership in creating project success
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Project Management World announced today a special event scheduled for 7pm on Wednesday, March 28, hosted by Sciforma Corporation.

Event Marketing Manager Chana Motobu stated: "PM World is honored to feature two outstanding session leaders, Ivan Temes and Mitchell Levy, in an interactive dialogue in San Jose. They will discuss the topic of applying collaborative leadership to Project Management." Ms.  Motobu, Cisco Portfolio Program Manager holds PMP, SCPM, and CSM certifications. She added: "Ivan and Mitchell are providing a great service for Silicon Valley project managers. We are fortunate to have them at this event and look forward to another successful turnout."

Ivan Temes, the founder of Leadership & Loyalty, has been a public speaking and confidence-building coach for major corporations. His book "CARE: You Have the Power!" is widely available. Ivan's experience in directing customer care teams worldwide combined with innovative and highly-acclaimed training techniques have brought about outstanding results in short time frames. He has also led hundreds of innovative confidence-building and career transition seminars for fsbdt community organizations, shelters, universities, and veterans.

Mitchell Levy is the author of the book "Hey, Did You AHAthat?" that became an international bestseller and the #1 Amazon book on authorship. He is an accomplished entrepreneur who has created twenty businesses in Silicon Valley including four publishing companies that have published over 800 books. Mitchell is a TEDx speaker and internationally bestselling author of fifty-nine business books.

The fee for the event is $10. Each paid registrant can bring one or two guests at no charge. Light refreshments will be served. Attendees will be provided with a chance to win books by the presenters. Registration is required at https://www.meetup.com/project_management_world/events/248721411/

About Project Management World
Project Management World is a professional association with more than 1500 members in three online networks. It has furthered the careers of project and program managers since 2004. The organization's mission is to enhance the careers of project managers, program managers, project coordinators, and those aspiring to these positions. Project Management World also provides consulting services. See http://www.fielddaysolutions.com/pmworldservices.html

About Sciforma Corporation
Sciforma is a leading provider of Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) software for large and mid-size companies. Its latest product, Sciforma 7.1, represents a new generation in PPM systems connecting people, teams and project data, Sciforma 7.1 helps keep all stakeholders constantly aware of the overall context, so they can anticipate any disruptions that would impact goals and objectives. Learn more at http://www.sciforma.com

Contact
Chana Motobu
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Project Management World
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Project, Program, Collaborative
Industry:Business
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Events
