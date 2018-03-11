 
Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211


Bitcoin Cash Payment Option Now Available at APMEX

 
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- APMEX, Inc., a leading online Precious Metals retailer based in Oklahoma City, recently began offering bitcoin as an additional payment type. After several months of success, they are excited to announce they are now also accepting bitcoin cash (http://apmex.pub/bclppr).

As an industry leader, APMEX understands that customers are their most important asset, as with any retailer. After seeing immediate adoption by existing customers – and high numbers of new customers – checking out with bitcoin, the Precious Metals company began exploring the option of also accepting bitcoin cash. APMEX worked with BitPay, a global bitcoin payment service provider, on what that would mean for their business and were excited about the potential growth.

In the past several years, bitcoin has become more popular and widely accepted as payment in the retail space. This, of course, means many more users and daily transactions. As bitcoin exists within the blockchain, the processing time is incredibly slow. One simple retail transaction can take anywhere from 10 minutes up to a day to complete, and that time only grows as the network of users grows.

In August 2017, miners and developers initiated what is known as a hard fork, essentially creating a new currency: Bitcoin cash. This new cryptocurrency sees much faster processing times than traditional bitcoin and carry much lower transaction fees on average.

At APMEX, customers can now pay for Gold, Silver, Platinum and Palladium with wither bitcoin or bitcoin cash. Both payment methods enjoy the same 3.0% cash discount off the full list price. Additionally, all eligible bitcoin orders will be processed and shipped within one business day of your payment's clearing and processing with the QuickShip® (http://apmex.pub/bcqlppr) fsbdt guarantee (domestic orders only).

Take advantage of this newly accounted payment type from the nation's largest Precious Metals e-retailer and start investing or collecting, using bitcoin or bitcoin cash, today.

About APMEX, Inc.

For more than 15 years, APMEX (http://apmex.pub/bcahpr) has been one of the nation's largest Precious Metals e-retailers. Boasting over $9.5 billion in transactions, APMEX was recently ranked the #1 Specialty E-Retailer and #45 out of 500 e-retailers by Internet Retailer Magazine. APMEX has the largest selection of bullion (http://apmex.pub/bcbcpr) and numismatic items provided by a retailer, boasting more than 10,000 products. Product offerings include all U.S. Mint bullion such as Gold (http://apmex.pub/bcgcpr), Silver (http://apmex.pub/bcscpr) and Platinum American Eagle coins. APMEX also sells products from leading mints around the world including The Royal Mint, Perth Mint, Royal Canadian Mint and many others. APMEX is a member of the American Numismatic Association, the International Precious Metals Institute and the Industry Council for Tangible Assets. For additional information, visit www.APMEX.com or call (800) 375-9006.
