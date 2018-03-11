News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bitcoin Cash Payment Option Now Available at APMEX
As an industry leader, APMEX understands that customers are their most important asset, as with any retailer. After seeing immediate adoption by existing customers – and high numbers of new customers – checking out with bitcoin, the Precious Metals company began exploring the option of also accepting bitcoin cash. APMEX worked with BitPay, a global bitcoin payment service provider, on what that would mean for their business and were excited about the potential growth.
In the past several years, bitcoin has become more popular and widely accepted as payment in the retail space. This, of course, means many more users and daily transactions. As bitcoin exists within the blockchain, the processing time is incredibly slow. One simple retail transaction can take anywhere from 10 minutes up to a day to complete, and that time only grows as the network of users grows.
In August 2017, miners and developers initiated what is known as a hard fork, essentially creating a new currency: Bitcoin cash. This new cryptocurrency sees much faster processing times than traditional bitcoin and carry much lower transaction fees on average.
At APMEX, customers can now pay for Gold, Silver, Platinum and Palladium with wither bitcoin or bitcoin cash. Both payment methods enjoy the same 3.0% cash discount off the full list price. Additionally, all eligible bitcoin orders will be processed and shipped within one business day of your payment's clearing and processing with the QuickShip® (http://apmex.pub/
Take advantage of this newly accounted payment type from the nation's largest Precious Metals e-retailer and start investing or collecting, using bitcoin or bitcoin cash, today.
About APMEX, Inc.
For more than 15 years, APMEX (http://apmex.pub/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse