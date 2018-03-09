News By Tag
Tony Andrews Selected As Big Fuss Records "Artist To Watch" For "Beautiful Day" In 2018
Recently Tony Andrews was selected as a Big Fuss Records "Artist To Watch" for his song, "Beautiful Day". The song is about a day in the life of Tony's dog, "Billy" who loves the beach so much, that all he wants to do is fetch sticks from the sea, all day long. In "Beautiful Day" Tony sings "I'm gonna take a swim, in the big blue sea, there's a big old stick on the sand just for me, I'm gonna run like thunder, ramblin through those waves, no need to wonder, these are happy days."
Tony played rhythm guitar and harmonica in his first blues rock band; "The Blue Raccoons". The band split before Tony was able to take the advice of EMI Music Publishing, fsbdt to bring "The Blue Raccoons" stateside.
Tony continued his musical journey as a solo artist, gigging and performing wherever possible. He used to own an old ice-cream van that he transformed into a mobile key-cutting wagon, which he took to Portobello Road Street Market every Friday. Around lunchtime he'd close up shop and sing out on Tavistock Square with his twelve string guitar and Marshall Amp. This is where Tony attracted the attention of songwriter Michael Julien who wrote Hit songs back in the sixties. ("Kiss Me Honey Honey" sung by Shirley Bassey, and "Lets Live for Today" performed by The Grassroots.)
Tony made an unexpected discovery at a family funeral. He found out that his great granddad was Edgar Wallace, author of the book King Kong. This inspired Tony to write his own book "Louise and the Laundrette Lady". Tony Andrews was so passionate about the personalities in this book that he would soon write songs inspired by these same characters.
March 2018 Tony Andrews will go back into the recording studio to complete two primary songs: "KellyAnn" and the happy foot tapping rock track, "Crazy Little Dancer".
Learn more at https://bigfussrecords.com
Learn more about Tony Andrews by visiting: www.tonyandrewsmusic.com
