News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rubix LS creates ipprentice program
Creating programs for high school and early college students undergoing STEM
Created as a pipeline to engage up and coming students interested STEM students, Rubix LS is energizing the ability that will proactively engage the community to bring students in an innovative environment so that they are able to witness all of the applications that is viable within high technology engineering that encompasses;
The focus in which we can either isolate or even expand the knowledge base of understanding that engineering is not just a specific learning discipline, but as a complex tool to access the ability to harness Steven Hawking level of intelligence is what we strive to create here. Says Founder and CEO Reginald Swift. The resources that has always been accessible to students wanting to actively engage in STEM has to be transform as the ability to access information increases at a daily rate. Says Chief engineer Americo Diaz. The ability to have someone from any city, especially from areas like Lawrence, Lowell, Boston, Woburn, Haverhill and other cities will increase the power of focus of what students can believe what can be achieved. Nothing is impossible here and we want them to believe that.
As Rubix LS growth has been attributed towards international opportunities, it also hones in on the company credo that innovation is supposed to be geared toward the betterment of society as a whole.
About Rubix LS:
Rubix LS., was founded in 2016 to merge advanced technologies in the life-science arena to advance the therapy options for patients who are suffering from rare and orphan cancers and diseases. Rubix LS is developing combination devices, varied within fsbdt different disciplines, that utilizes regenerative matrices developed from their nanotechnology methodology to combat ailments in multiple manners. Rubix LS is leveraging the nano-matrices and innovatively merging them into implantable devices that can intelligently target, destroy and grow cells for patients to combat highly resistant cancers that otherwise are difficult to treat from radiation and chemotherapy.
More information can be found on the website www.rubixls.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this press release are not historical facts and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on current expectations of the company's management. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release.
Media Contact
Stacy Arrazcaeta
sarrazcaeta@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse