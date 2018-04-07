Rubix LS, recognized as recipient of ELSA award

Recognized as an Emerging Life Science Agent. Given to those who have demonstrated significant contribution to advancing unique science and engineering methodologies.

elsa award

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Awards

• Science

• Innovation Industry:

• Biotech Location:

• Lawrence - Massachusetts - US Subject:

• Awards

Media Contact

Stacy Arrazcaeta

sarrazcaeta@ rubixls.com Stacy Arrazcaeta

End

-- Rubix LS has been named a Top Innovation Winner in Futuristic Engineering as an Emerging Life Science Agent, honoring best-in-class learning and engineering development initiatives within the life sciences industry.The nomination, geared toward companies that have demonstrated a discipline of emerging new methodologies in engineering for the life sciences.The Emerging Life Science Agent Awards is the premier awards program in the United States recognizing innovation and leadership within the life sciences training and development community. Through the ELSA Excellence Awards competition, practitioners and suppliers enter learning initiatives and training content in various categories for recognition of excellence. Awards categories included: honors were presented in seven categories, including Innovation, Learning Content, Emerging Leader, Partnership and All-Star Teams. Finalists are selected by a diverse group of experienced judges and, from that group of finalists, one winner from each category is awarded."This award not only means we've solidified traction into our core identity, but as an emerging company that is transforming the traditional medical device & biopharma industry into collaborative components to intertwine for capabilities of tomorrow." Said Reginald Swift, CEO & Founder of Rubix LS.The ELSA Excellence Awards was designed and developed in partnership with the ELSA Advisory Council. The judging panel was comprised of experienced professionals working in the life sciences education and training field.About Rubix LSRubix LS., was founded in 2016 to merge advanced technologies in the life-science arena to advance the therapy options for patients who are diagnosed with rare and orphan diseases. Rubix LS is developing combinatory devices, varied within specialty technologies, that utilizes compounds and materials from regeneration to nanoparticles and turning them into agents of change for the human health and the world around us.