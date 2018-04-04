Rubix LS flies 4D from prototyping to now manufacturing scale

 
Industry News





LAWRENCE, Mass. - April 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Today Rubix LS announces achievement to scale up ability to achieve manufacturing consistency of 4D printed materials.  It is a manufacturing process that will now incorporate the use of synthetic material intelligence; utilizing both software, fluid mesh, and moldable hardware components to make malleable devices.

Initially, 4D prototyping was constructed for the use of testing malleable material, to determine the best approaches of combining technologies that can "talk" from a material to a software and hardware interface.  The best applications being applied to currently have been within the biotechnology sector with Project Hex (stemmed from Project Icarus), an implanted device that proactively measures cellular degradation in the brain stem to combat and mitigate growth of disease cells.
Overseeing the project, Americo Diaz says "We've been working really hard and very long hours to achieve the aspect of this feat. We're not only developing consistency of manufacturing malleable devices at a high rate, but now we're getting interests from international government agencies to apply it to their needs - especially within biotechnology and health"
Historically, 4D prototyping has been heralded as a specialty prototyping exercise that would be applied to exploratory projects for a limited quantity.  Taking away the complexity of achieving 1 prototype per week can now be increased to manufacturing 125 pieces in the same amount of time.

About Rubix LS:

Rubix LS., was founded in 2016 to merge advanced technologies in the life-science arena to advance the therapy options for patients who are diagnosed with rare and orphan diseases.  Rubix LS is developing combinatory devices, varied within specialty technologies, that utilizes compounds and materials from regeneration to nanoparticles and turning them into agents of change for the human health and the world around us.

www.rubixls.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Some statements in this press release are not historical facts and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on current expectations of the company's management.  Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.  The company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release.

Stacy Arrazcaeta
sarrazcaeta@rubixls.com
