Rubix LS flies 4D from prototyping to now manufacturing scale
Initially, 4D prototyping was constructed for the use of testing malleable material, to determine the best approaches of combining technologies that can "talk" from a material to a software and hardware interface. The best applications being applied to currently have been within the biotechnology sector with Project Hex (stemmed from Project Icarus), an implanted device that proactively measures cellular degradation in the brain stem to combat and mitigate growth of disease cells.
Overseeing the project, Americo Diaz says "We've been working really hard and very long hours to achieve the aspect of this feat. We're not only developing consistency of manufacturing malleable devices at a high rate, but now we're getting interests from international government agencies to apply it to their needs - especially within biotechnology and health"
Historically, 4D prototyping has been heralded as a specialty prototyping exercise that would be applied to exploratory projects for a limited quantity. Taking away the complexity of achieving 1 prototype per week can now be increased to manufacturing 125 pieces in the same amount of time.
About Rubix LS:
Rubix LS., was founded in 2016 to merge advanced technologies in the life-science arena to advance the therapy options for patients who are diagnosed with rare and orphan diseases. Rubix LS is developing combinatory devices, varied within specialty technologies, that utilizes compounds and materials from regeneration to nanoparticles and turning them into agents of change for the human health and the world around us.
