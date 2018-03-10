News By Tag
GET's Dain Schult, Announces Additional AMERIREP Development and Research
GET CEO, Dain Schult, stated, "AMERIREP is one of the three main components of the company and will enhance the absolute full-service nature of what we'll be doing in rural/small markets across the US. And from there we can grow the business to include international clients as well.
"A rep firm acts as an outsourced advertising sales force. Most rep firms focus on high-traffic, well-branded websites and larger market radio stations. For our purposes, it's only logical that regional, national and even international advertisers should be able to hear about our rural radio stations' benefits more often. This will include both our Terrestrial and Internet Radio stations and our other Internet services as well.
We will be able to represent other stations that GET doesn't acquire. So, this isn't just an "O&O" (owned and operated) situation. AMERIREP's services will be market to all smaller market terrestrial stations.
"A key component from the outset of GET has been the concept of having its own in-house multimedia rep firm with the ability to deal with different types of media buyers. In view of today's sales milieu, marketing small town radio stations has been more challenging when it's just one owner's station in a market.
"One of the major benefits of drawing these stations together is that as independently owned entities, these small-town owners have found it difficult, expensive and frustrating to support steady sales enterprises outside of their service areas.
"AMERIREP will serve as an extension of the local sales force of all the rural/small market Terrestrial stations that GET will acquire at the point when the company is publicly trading and moving forward. Gene Ferry will oversee AMERIREP's operations in conjunction with his management of the company's Terrestrial Radio stations as well.
"With Gene's guidance, we'll be able to provide an operative sales presence where GET's overall fsbdt associations, expertise and resources can help give our own and other stations the best possible advantage for regional, national and international business.
For more information about AMERIREP you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21B of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, once it's fully operational and trading, to differ materially than those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
Management regularly provides news and additional information believed to be true and accurate at the time of dissemination but has no requirement to modify, comment or change in the future should circumstances change or information prove to be inaccurate for any reason. This is not a solicitation for funding or investment in the Company. Additionally, GET makes every effort to comply with all applicable laws.
("AMERIREP" [SM] is a servicemark of Global Entertainment Technology, Inc., © Copyright 2018 Global Entertainment Technology, Inc., All Rights Reserved)
