RAIN Group Hosts Free Webinar "How to Break Through & Secure Meetings with Busy Buyers" on March 22
Participants will learn exactly how sellers secure meetings and how buyers prefer to be contacted; presentation reveals key findings from latest sales prospecting research study
The webinar — How to Break Through and Secure Meetings with Busy Buyers — will disclose new data from 489 sellers and 488 business buyers, and share exactly how sellers secure meetings and how buyers prefer to be contacted.
Mike Schultz, president of RAIN Group, director of the RAIN Group Center for Sales Research, and best-selling author of Insight Selling, will cover:
• How many touches it takes to get through to buyers
• What Top Performers in Sales Prospecting do differently than The Rest
• Content and offers that buyers respond to
• Common prospecting myths that are hurting your results
• The five most effective prospecting tactics
"Participants will walk fsbdt away with a wealth of information including key takeaways that can be instantly applied when prospecting,"
To register for this webinar, visit: http://info.rainsalestraining.com/
About RAIN Group
Founded in 2002, RAIN Group is a global sales training and performance improvement company that has helped hundreds of thousands of salespeople, managers, and professionals in more than 62 countries significantly increase their sales results. Headquartered in the greater Boston area, office locations include Bogotá, Geneva, Johannesburg, London, Mumbai, Sydney, and Toronto. RAIN Group continues to expand both domestically and abroad. If you're interested in joining the RAIN Group team, visit http://www.raingroup.com/
