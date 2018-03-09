News By Tag
Streebo to Launch & Showcase their Digital Transformation Solutions at IBM Think 2018
Join Saz Malek and Himanshu Shah as they discuss how IBM and Streebo DX Accelerator helped Adarsh Credit Co-op Society effectively roll-out Advisors and Member facing applications in almost no time.
A unique set of automation tooling that allows IT and Line of Business teams to rapidly assemble sleek and intuitive web, mobile and Chatbot interfaces. Built in conjunction with the IBM Product labs, Streebo DX Accelerator cuts the development cost for building cross-platform intuitive apps in half!
"In this age of digital transformation, we want to be leaders when it comes to innovation and customer experience,"
"At Streebo, we're committed in helping our customers compete and win with world-class digital solutions built in shortest possible time," said Sarfaraz Malek, Managing Partner, Streebo Inc. "Streebo has worked with world's leading enterprises and we're excited to partner with Adarsh in their digital transformation journey as they continue to deliver value and exceptional digital experiences to their members and advisors."
Join Saz Malek and Himanshu Shah as they discuss how IBM and Streebo DX Accelerator helped Adarsh effectively roll-out Advisors and Member facing applications in almost no time!
Date/Time: Tue, 20-Mar, 03:30 PM-04:10 PM
Location: Mandalay Bay South, Level 2 – Lagoon C
About Streebo Inc : Headquartered in Houston, TX with offices across the Americas, UAE and Asia, Streebo Inc. is an IBM Gold Business Partner and provider of Digital Transformation solutions to some of the world's leading enterprises. Powered by their Low Code, Drag-and-Drop platform – DX Accelerator, and packed with AI capabilities, their industry and domain specific solutions help enterprises extend world-class, digital experience to their customers, employees and partners.
For more information visit: https://www.streebo.com/
Contact
Kaushal Bhatt - Director & Head - Marketing
+1. 832.736.1038
***@streebo.com
