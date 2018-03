Streebo to Launch & Showcase their Digital Transformation Solutions at IBM Think 2018

Join Saz Malek and Himanshu Shah as they discuss how IBM and Streebo DX Accelerator helped Adarsh Credit Co-op Society effectively roll-out Advisors and Member facing applications in almost no time.

Contact

Kaushal Bhatt - Director & Head - Marketing

+1. 832.736.1038

***@streebo.com Kaushal Bhatt - Director & Head - Marketing+1. 832.736.1038

End

-- Streebo Inc., an IBM Digital Experience Business Partner, is pleased to announce the launch of its 'Low OR No Code Digital Experience automation tooling – DX Accelerator' at the upcoming IBM Think 2018 conference to be held in Las Vegas, NV during March 19-22, 2018.A unique set of automation tooling that allows IT and Line of Business teams to rapidly assemble sleek and intuitive web, mobile and Chatbot interfaces. Built in conjunction with the IBM Product labs, Streebo DX Accelerator cuts the development cost for building cross-platform intuitive apps in half!At the first-of-its-kind business and technology event, where participants could learn what cloud, Watson Customer Engagement and AI can do for their businesses, they'll also have an opportunity to see DX Accelerator LIVE in action and how seamlessly it integrates mobile apps with their various backends using its unique 'Point & Click Interface'."In this age of digital transformation, we want to be leaders when it comes to innovation and customer experience,"said Himanshu Shah, Chief Technology Officer, Adarsh Credit Co-op Society. "Being agile and responsive to our members and advisors enable our continued success and keeps us ahead of our competition. Built on award-winning IBM technologies, Streebo DX Accelerator platform supports our digital transformation initiatives – one that lets us build omni-channel apps, integrate them seamlessly with our legacy systems, and drives a shorter fsbdt time-to-market. With Streebo, we can deliver a greater customer experience, every time, on time.""At Streebo, we're committed in helping our customers compete and win with world-class digital solutions built in shortest possible time," said Sarfaraz Malek, Managing Partner, Streebo Inc. "Streebo has worked with world's leading enterprises and we're excited to partner with Adarsh in their digital transformation journey as they continue to deliver value and exceptional digital experiences to their members and advisors."Join Saz Malek and Himanshu Shah as they discuss how IBM and Streebo DX Accelerator helped Adarsh effectively roll-out Advisors and Member facing applications in almost no time!Tue, 20-Mar, 03:30 PM-04:10 PMMandalay Bay South, Level 2 – Lagoon CAbout Streebo Inc : Headquartered in Houston, TX with offices across the Americas, UAE and Asia, Streebo Inc. is an IBM Gold Business Partner and provider of Digital Transformation solutions to some of the world's leading enterprises. Powered by their Low Code, Drag-and-Drop platform – DX Accelerator, and packed with AI capabilities, their industry and domain specific solutions help enterprises extend world-class, digital experience to their customers, employees and partners.For more information visit: https://www.streebo.com/ pressreleases/ digital-transformat...