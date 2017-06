Streebo to showcase its smart Employee Engagement solutions at IBM HR Summit 2017

Contact

Streebo Inc

***@streebo.com Streebo Inc

End

-- Streebo Inc., an IBM Gold Business Partner, today announced their participation as a proud Silver Sponsor at the upcoming IBM HR Summit 2017 conference to be held in London, UK on the June 14th, 2017.The coveted HR Summit 2017 brings together senior HR practitioners from some of the largest organizations from Europe to share their stories, an opportunity to network with over 400 HR professionals and to hear, how they are revolutionizing their HR practices and functions with technology solutions powered by IBM Watson. To learn more about this conference, click hereGraeme Povall, Director- Business Development (Europe, Middle East & Africa) & Customer Success Programs at Streebo would be showcasing their revolutionary employee engagement app, a comprehensive employee collaboration and communication solution to empower, engage and drive office workers and field workers to greater productivity. With work schedulers, pay slips, expense manager, leave management, forums, employee directories and more, Streebo's employee engagement app is a one-stop solution, today's enterprises need to empower their employees.For more information visit: https://www.streebo.com/ pressreleases/ streebo-to-showcase...