 
News By Tag
* IBM HR Summit 2017
* IBM
* hr
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
321
May 2017
31302928

Streebo to showcase its smart Employee Engagement solutions at IBM HR Summit 2017

 
HOUSTON - June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Streebo Inc., an IBM Gold Business Partner, today announced their participation as a proud Silver Sponsor at the upcoming IBM HR Summit 2017 conference to be held in London, UK on the June 14th, 2017.

The coveted HR Summit 2017 brings together senior HR practitioners from some of the largest organizations from Europe to share their stories, an opportunity to network with over 400 HR professionals and to hear, how they are revolutionizing their HR practices and functions with technology solutions powered by IBM Watson. To learn more about this conference, click here

Graeme Povall, Director- Business Development (Europe, Middle East & Africa) & Customer Success Programs at Streebo would be showcasing their revolutionary employee engagement app, a comprehensive employee collaboration and communication solution to empower, engage and drive office workers and field workers to greater productivity. With work schedulers, pay slips, expense manager, leave management, forums, employee directories and more, Streebo's employee engagement app is a one-stop solution, today's enterprises need to empower their employees.

Stop by Booth C at the 155 Bishopsgate, Liverpool St, London, EC2M 3YD to see the app in action!!

For more information visit: https://www.streebo.com/pressreleases/streebo-to-showcase...

Contact
Streebo Inc
***@streebo.com
End
Source:
Email:***@streebo.com Email Verified
Tags:IBM HR Summit 2017, IBM, hr
Industry:Human resources
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Streebo Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share