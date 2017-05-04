News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Streebo Forays into EMEA Markets with a Key Appointment of a Seasoned Digital Experience Expert
Graeme Povall joins Streebo Inc., a leading Enterprise Mobility company
Graeme joins Streebo after serving as a Worldwide Digital Experience Sales Leader at IBM where he was instrumental in helping agencies and commercial businesses find innovative solutions. During this distinguished tenure spanning over 2 decades, he managed the Sales, Marketing and support of IBM's Digital Experience and Social suites of products.
Commenting on his appointment, Graeme said: "These are exciting times to be with Streebo, when they are marching ahead as one of the most valued technology partners of IBM and creating a niche with their cognitive and adaptive solutions integrated with the modern-day Watson APIs and AI powered features. It's a great opportunity and a privilege to further strengthen their presence in these regions, as we move into this ever changing dynamic and challenging business environment"
"Graeme brings a voluminous experience in business development with IBM eco-system and is an accomplished business leader who possesses a proven record of success. He will help Streebo and its Mobile Digital Experience (MDX) suites of products, grow to a phenomenal level with his extensive experience and take thought and execution leadership in Europe, Middle East and Africa", said Usman Memon, Co-Founder & CEO of Streebo Inc.
For more information visit: https://www.streebo.com/
Contact
Streebo Inc
***@streebo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse