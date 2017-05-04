 
News By Tag
* Digital Experience Expert
* Enterprise Mobility
* IBM
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Streebo Forays into EMEA Markets with a Key Appointment of a Seasoned Digital Experience Expert

Graeme Povall joins Streebo Inc., a leading Enterprise Mobility company
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Digital Experience Expert
Enterprise Mobility
IBM

Industry:
Services

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
Executives

HOUSTON - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Streebo Inc., a leading Enterprise Mobility company and an IBM Gold Business Partner, today announced the appointment of Graeme Povall as Director - Business Development - Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Graeme joins Streebo to leverage and accelerate the growth and wide level adoption of Streebo's Mobile Digital Experience and Mobile Forms products across the other Strategic and growth markets. Graeme would lead their sales, business development and customer engagement efforts in EMEA.

Graeme joins Streebo after serving as a Worldwide Digital Experience Sales Leader at IBM where he was instrumental in helping agencies and commercial businesses find innovative solutions. During this distinguished tenure spanning over 2 decades, he managed the Sales, Marketing and support of IBM's Digital Experience and Social suites of products.

Commenting on his appointment, Graeme said: "These are exciting times to be with Streebo, when they are marching ahead as one of the most valued technology partners of IBM and creating a niche with their cognitive and adaptive solutions integrated with the modern-day Watson APIs and AI powered features. It's a great opportunity and a privilege to further strengthen their presence in these regions, as we move into this ever changing dynamic and challenging business environment".

"Graeme brings a voluminous experience in business development with IBM eco-system and is an accomplished business leader who possesses a proven record of success. He will help Streebo and its Mobile Digital Experience (MDX) suites of products, grow to a phenomenal level with his extensive experience and take thought and execution leadership in Europe, Middle East and Africa", said Usman Memon, Co-Founder & CEO of Streebo Inc.

For more information visit: https://www.streebo.com/pressreleases/streebo-forays-into...

Contact
Streebo Inc
***@streebo.com
End
Source:Streebo
Email:***@streebo.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Streebo Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share