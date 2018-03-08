Egan-Jones Recommends Against New Compensation Plan for Tesla's CEO Elon Musk

End

-- Haverford, PA - Egan Jones Proxy Services (EJP) released a report today recommending "against" the CEO Performance Awards Plan proposed at the special meeting of shareholders to take place on March 21st.With a cost to shareholders in the billions this new plan exceeded the maximum effective dilution allowed by the EJP model.The report recommends, "the board seek to align CEO pay more closely with the performance of the company and work to reduce the cost of any similar plan that may be proposed in the future."For questions on this or any other EJP reports please contact Kevin McManus, Vice President and Director of Proxy Services, using the contact details below.Contact:Kevin McManusVice President and Director of Proxy ServicesEgan-Jones Proxy Services61 Station RoadHaverford, PA 19041+1-703-982-1083kmcmanus@egan-jones.comEgan-Jones fsbdt Proxy Services ("EJP") is a leading provider of independent proxy research, voting recommendations and voting services to a variety of institutional investors. EJP assists institutional fiduciaries in determining voting directions as well as assisting in the administrative submission of proxy voting, and provides research, recommendations, voting, and voting record retention services on various shareholder proxy voting matters. EJP was established in 2002 by the Egan-Jones Ratings Co., Inc. ("EJR"), a nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("NRSRO") as designated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. EJR provides credit rating services for primarily institutional clients. EJP is a related division of EJR, and is not a subsidiary or stand-alone corporate entity. EJP and EJR have physical and electronic safeguards in place to prevent conflicts of interest and the sharing of client data.