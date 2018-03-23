Egan-Jones Recommends "withhold" for Teradata Board Chair Due to Poor Cybersecurity Rating

End

-- Haverford, PA - Egan Jones Proxy Services (EJP) released a report calling for a "withhold" vote for Teradata Corporation [TDC] Chairman of the Board James M. Ringler due to the extremely poor Cyber Security Rating of "Needs Attention," the lowest possible score which we have assigned to the company.Historical observations of the firm's web footprint by our cybersecurity partner show several concerns in regards to DNS health on domains used by the company. We are especially concerned that such vulnerabilities could be used to exploit other firms due to Teradata's many business-to-business relationships.Additionally, we are recommending "withhold" votes for members of the Compensation Committee currently up for nomination due to a Compensation Rating of "Some Concerns," the second lowest possible. This poor Compensation Rating has also resulted in a negative recommendation for the firm's "say-on-pay"proposal.We also note that Chairman James M. Ringler is, according to our guidelines, a member of too many public company Boards and should not be serving on the Compensation Committee.For questions on this or any other EJP reports please contact Kevin McManus, Vice President and Director of Proxy Services, using the contact details below.Contact:Kevin McManusVice President and Director of Proxy ServicesEgan-Jones Proxy Services61 Station RoadHaverford, PA 19041+1-703-982-1083Egan-Jones Proxy Services ("EJP") is a leading provider of independent proxy research, voting recommendations and voting services to a variety of institutional investors. EJP assists institutional fiduciaries in determining voting directions as well as assisting in the administrative submission of proxy voting, and provides research, recommendations, voting, and voting record retention services on various shareholder proxy voting matters. EJP was established in 2002 by the Egan-Jones Ratings Co., Inc. ("EJR"), a nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("NRSRO") as designated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. EJR provides credit rating services for primarily institutional clients. EJP is a related division of EJR, and is not a subsidiary or stand-alone corporate entity. EJP and EJR have physical and electronic safeguards in place to prevent conflicts of interest and the sharing of client data.