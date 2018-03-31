Egan-Jones Recommends Withhold Vote from Gildan Board Chairman Due to Cybersecurity Issues

End

-- Haverford, PA - Egan Jones Proxy Services (EJP) released a report calling for a "withhold" vote for the Board Chair of Gildan Activewear Inc. [GIL], William D. Anderson, due to a poor Cybersecurity Rating.Historical observations of the firm's internet presence by our cybersecurity partner show several significant and ongoing concerns in regards to cybersecurity at the company in regards to network security. Egan-Jones will generally recommend a "withhold" vote for a Board Chair when the company receives the lowest Cybersecurity Score as is the case here.Additionally, we are recommending "withhold" votes for members of the Compensation Committee currently up for nomination due to poor score on our Compensation Rating.Egan-Jones' Proxy Guidelines state that the Compensation Committee should be held accountable for such a poor rating and should ensure that the Company's compensation policies and procedures are centered on a competitive pay-for-performance culture, strongly aligned with the long-term interest of its shareholders and necessary to attract and retain experienced, highly qualified executives critical to the Company's long-term success and the enhancement of shareholder value.For questions on this or any other EJP reports please contact Kevin McManus, Vice President and Director of Proxy Services, using the contact details below.Contact:Kevin McManusVice President and Director of Proxy ServicesEgan-Jones Proxy Services61 Station RoadHaverford, PA 19041+1-703-982-1083Egan-Jones Proxy Services ("EJP") is a leading provider of independent proxy research, voting recommendations and voting services to a variety of institutional investors. EJP assists institutional fiduciaries in determining voting directions as well as assisting in the administrative submission of proxy voting, and provides research, recommendations, voting, and voting record retention services on various shareholder proxy voting matters. EJP was established in 2002 by the Egan-Jones Ratings Co., Inc. ("EJR"), a nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("NRSRO") as designated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. EJR provides credit rating services for primarily institutional clients. EJP is a related division of EJR, and is not a subsidiary or stand-alone corporate entity. EJP and EJR have physical and electronic safeguards in place to prevent conflicts of interest and the sharing of client data.