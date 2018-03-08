 
24 Free Spicy Potato Tacos For New Delivery Or To Go Orders

Orange County's premier taco catering and food truck SOHO TACO is offering two dozen spicy potato tacos for all new delivery or to go orders until the end of March 2018 at no extra cost to the customer who provides coupon code "March Madness"
 
 
SOHO TACO's signature spicy potato taco
SOHO TACO's signature spicy potato taco
 
SANTA ANA, Calif. - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- SOHO TACO, a leading provider of gourmet taco cart catering and food truck services throughout Southern California, is proud to announce a new promotion for the remainder of March 2018 that provides two dozen (or 24) spicy potato tacos for all new to go and delivery orders. Customers must mention coupon code "March Madness" to redeem the offer.

In an effort to help promote the delivery and to go service, the company provides periodic promotions that help new customers get acquainted with the cuisine and encourage existing customers to enjoy the menu once again.

Spicy potato tacos are one of the SOHO TACO's most popular meatless options consisting of grilled potatoes, bell peppers and a special blend of herbs and spices. For this promotion the company is proudly providing twenty-four (24) of these tacos at no extra cost to the customer.

Customers interested in redeeming this offer can visit simply email info@sohotaco.com, call (714) 793-9392 or visit SOHOTACO.com to place a delivery and/or to go order.

Delivery service is also provided by leading platforms such as Postmates, Doordash, ezCatering and The Office Express. For those orders, please mention the code "March Madness" in the special instructions to redeem this offer.

Delivery fsbdt and to go orders must take place in the month of March 2018 and this offer expires March 31, 2018.  The company encourages direct communication via email or phone ordering for those in need of a more customized catering package and to receive a more personal touch with their orders.

ABOUT SOHO TACO

SOHO TACO is a gourmet taco cart catering and food truck company with corporate headquarters based in Orange County CA.  Having started with modest resources in 2009, the conglomerate as since then grown considerably and has appeared in several publications, food blogs and online reviews for its critically acclaimed cuisine which focuses primarily on tacos.

For more information about SOHO TACO, please call (714) 793-9392 or visit their site at http://www.sohotaco.com.

Source:SOHO TACO Gourmet Taco Catering LLC
