24 Free Spicy Potato Tacos For New Delivery Or To Go Orders
Orange County's premier taco catering and food truck SOHO TACO is offering two dozen spicy potato tacos for all new delivery or to go orders until the end of March 2018 at no extra cost to the customer who provides coupon code "March Madness"
In an effort to help promote the delivery and to go service, the company provides periodic promotions that help new customers get acquainted with the cuisine and encourage existing customers to enjoy the menu once again.
Spicy potato tacos are one of the SOHO TACO's most popular meatless options consisting of grilled potatoes, bell peppers and a special blend of herbs and spices. For this promotion the company is proudly providing twenty-four (24) of these tacos at no extra cost to the customer.
Customers interested in redeeming this offer can visit simply email info@sohotaco.com, call (714) 793-9392 or visit SOHOTACO.com to place a delivery and/or to go order.
Delivery service is also provided by leading platforms such as Postmates, Doordash, ezCatering and The Office Express. For those orders, please mention the code "March Madness" in the special instructions to redeem this offer.
Delivery fsbdt and to go orders must take place in the month of March 2018 and this offer expires March 31, 2018. The company encourages direct communication via email or phone ordering for those in need of a more customized catering package and to receive a more personal touch with their orders.
ABOUT SOHO TACO
SOHO TACO is a gourmet taco cart catering and food truck company with corporate headquarters based in Orange County CA. Having started with modest resources in 2009, the conglomerate as since then grown considerably and has appeared in several publications, food blogs and online reviews for its critically acclaimed cuisine which focuses primarily on tacos.
For more information about SOHO TACO, please call (714) 793-9392 or visit their site at http://www.sohotaco.com.
Contact
SOHO TACO
***@sohotaco.com
7147939392
