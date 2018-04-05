News By Tag
SOHO TACO Announces April Special Of The Month 'Taco De Cordero'
Orange County's premier taco catering and food truck conglomerate announces its taco of the month: Taco De Cordero
Its principal ingredient is top quality grilled lamb meat, which was expertly prepared, diced and seasoned in house at the company's commercial kitchen facilities.
The protein is then grilled on site at the food truck once an order is placed. Mixed in with the meat are toasted pine nuts for additional flavoring.
Topping off the creation is a housemade yogurt curry salsa which is applied liberally on top as a finishing touch for aesthetic and flavor purposes. Finally, the entire combination is served on a fresh, hand-pressed tortilla.
Pricing for the April special is at $5.49 for each plus tax and comes with a money back satisfaction guarantee.
In addition to its regular menu offerings, SOHO TACO features a monthly special to help showcase the company's creative and innovative abilities. This is a practice the company has been doing ever since the founding of its food truck in 2011.
In the past specials have included Taco Jardinero ($5.49 each) for the month of March 2018, which featured grilled queso panela, camote del Cerro ("nagaimo root"), sweet chiles & corn, crema, salsa de chile de arbol on fresh tortilla de albahaca ("basil").
And, for the month of February 2018, it was Tacos de Charales ($4.74), which featured crisp, freshly fried anchovies, cactus slaw, chile morito tomatillo salsa, guacamole, served on a fresh, hand-pressed blue corn tortilla.
Potential customers eager to try the most recent creation are advised to consult the company's website and navigate to the event calendar which shows all upcoming special events and food truck stops.
ABOUT SOHO TACO
SOHO TACO is a gourmet taco cart catering and food truck company with corporate headquarters based in Orange County CA. Having started with modest resources in 2009, the conglomerate as since then grown considerably and has appeared in several publications, food blogs and online reviews for its critically acclaimed cuisine which focuses primarily on tacos.
For more information about SOHO TACO, please call (714) 793-9392 or visit their site at http://www.sohotaco.com.
SOHO TACO
***@sohotaco.com
