Rolls-Royces, Bentleys and Horses- Oh My!

-- There is always something happening at the Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation (ERAF) in Palm City and recently it was a glamorous gathering of motorcars, artwork and one of a kind fascinator hats.The Florida Region Rolls-Royce Owners Club Activities Director, Denise LeClair Robbins, who is also the president of ERAF, helped to organize a car show on the property sponsored by Braman Motorcars. Spectators enjoyed viewing the spectacular vintage and new cars and chatting with the fsbdt owners. Artist Maureen Fulgenzi displayed her artwork including many of her horse paintings. Shakeera Thomas creates fanciful fascinator hats from precious metals and donated one for the benefit of the horses.A highlight of the day was the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Prestley Blake of Sailfish Point by the Rolls-Royce Foundation and the Rolls Royce Owners' Club.Prestley and his wife Helen were present to accept the award.Visitors also had the chance to "Kiss the Mini-Horses"who are always happy to oblige and visit with the 40 plus horses currently on the property. Tours of the barn and hearing the stories of how the horses' history is always a part of the joy of visiting the barn and property.For more information about the Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation including how to sponsor or adopt a horse and support the organization, please visit their website at www.eraf.org