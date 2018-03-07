 
News By Tag
* Horses
* Rolls-royce Motorcars
* Horse Rescue
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palm City
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

Rolls-Royces, Bentleys and Horses- Oh My!

 
PALM CITY, Fla. - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- There is always something happening at the Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation (ERAF) in Palm City and recently it was a glamorous gathering of motorcars, artwork and one of a kind fascinator hats.

The Florida Region Rolls-Royce Owners Club Activities Director, Denise LeClair Robbins, who is also the president of  ERAF, helped to organize a car show on the property sponsored by Braman Motorcars. Spectators enjoyed viewing the spectacular vintage and new cars and chatting with the fsbdt owners.  Artist Maureen Fulgenzi displayed her artwork including many of her horse paintings. Shakeera Thomas creates fanciful fascinator hats from precious metals and donated one for the benefit of the horses.

A highlight of the day was the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Prestley Blake of Sailfish Point by the Rolls-Royce Foundation and the Rolls Royce Owners' Club.

Prestley and his wife Helen were present to accept the award.

Visitors also had the chance to "Kiss the Mini-Horses" who are always happy to oblige and visit with the 40 plus horses currently on the property. Tours of the barn and hearing the stories of how the horses' history is always a part of the joy of visiting the barn and property.

For more information about the Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation including how to sponsor or adopt a horse and support the organization, please visit their website at www.eraf.org.

Contact
Beverly Jones
***@bbjonespr.com
End
Source:Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation
Email:***@bbjonespr.com Email Verified
Tags:Horses, Rolls-royce Motorcars, Horse Rescue
Industry:Pets
Location:Palm City - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BB Jones Communications, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share