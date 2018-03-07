News By Tag
Rolls-Royces, Bentleys and Horses- Oh My!
The Florida Region Rolls-Royce Owners Club Activities Director, Denise LeClair Robbins, who is also the president of ERAF, helped to organize a car show on the property sponsored by Braman Motorcars. Spectators enjoyed viewing the spectacular vintage and new cars and chatting with the fsbdt owners. Artist Maureen Fulgenzi displayed her artwork including many of her horse paintings. Shakeera Thomas creates fanciful fascinator hats from precious metals and donated one for the benefit of the horses.
A highlight of the day was the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Prestley Blake of Sailfish Point by the Rolls-Royce Foundation and the Rolls Royce Owners' Club.
Prestley and his wife Helen were present to accept the award.
Visitors also had the chance to "Kiss the Mini-Horses"
For more information about the Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation including how to sponsor or adopt a horse and support the organization, please visit their website at www.eraf.org.
