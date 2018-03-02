News By Tag
SimulationExams.com Releases A+ Practice Exams with Labsim
Simulationexams.com recently released Comptia A+ practice tests with lab simulator, providing exam-like questions along with labs for hands-on experience.
The lab simulator complements the practice exams, giving the candidate hands-on exposure to various lab scenarios. With the introduction of performance based questions by the vendor, hands-on experience has become essential for scoring in the exam. The lab sim provides several lab exercises for gaining practical experience. The virtual nature of labs enable users to practice without having to buy real hardware or crashing one's own computer due to in-appropriate control panel settings while trying to learn.
You may download the Comptia A+ Practice Exams with Lab sim and install the free version (limited to fewer questions). Full version may be purchased online using program interface with immediate online activation after subscription.
