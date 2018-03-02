SimulationExams.com Releases A+ Practice Exams with Labsim

Simulationexams.com recently released Comptia A+ practice tests with lab simulator, providing exam-like questions along with labs for hands-on experience.

--, a leading exam simulators provider, released A+ Exam Sim with Lab simulator for Comptia A+Ⓡ, certification preparation. The practice tests consist of 100s of up-to-date questions with answers and explanations, providing you with exam-like environment. Flashcards are available for all questions explaining the question related topic. The exam simulator offers all standard features like bookmarking, wrong answers review, question feedback, category scoring, learn/exam modes, and detailed stats.The lab simulator complements the practice exams, giving the candidate hands-on exposure to various lab scenarios. With the introduction of performance based questions by the vendor, hands-on experience has become essential for scoring in the exam. The lab sim provides several lab exercises for gaining practical experience. The virtual nature of labs enable users to practice without having to buy real hardware or crashing one's own computer due to in-appropriate control panel settings while trying to learn.You may download the Comptia A+ Practice Exams with Lab sim and install the free version (limited to fewer questions). Full version may be purchased online using program interface with immediate online activation after subscription.About Comptia A+Certification:For those who are new to the A+ certification, it's a leading vendor neutral certification in the area of computer hardware and operating systems, fsbdt offered by Comptia organization. The certification awarded by Comptia organization on passing two exams, namely A+ Essentials 220-901 exam, and A+ Practical Application 220-902 exam. The certification is valid for 3 years and one needs to renew before the expiry. The topics covered by the certification exam include computer hardware like motherboards, micro processors, chipsets, memory devices, interfaces & connectors, computer peripherals like printers and scanners, computer operating systems (primarily Windows is covered), and troubleshooting hardware and OS problems. The certification is available via Pearson View testing centers worldwide.About Simulationexams.com:The website, a brand site of Anand Software and Training, is engaged in providing practice exams and lab simulators for various IT certs including A+, Network+, Security+, Cisco CCENT, CCNA, Juniper JNCIA, and others. Please visit the website for more information and available practice tests. Please check out other available practice exams here: