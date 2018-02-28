 
March 2018





Minong Community Center Hosts March 16 Comedy

Nationally touring Comedian Marc Yaffee Headlines The Minong Comedy Club
 
 
Marc 99KB
MINONG, Wis. - March 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Comedian Marc Yaffee, brings a blast of West Coast comedy to Minong Comedy Club for one show, Friday, March 17 at 7pm. Yaffee is an award-winning comedian featured on the Showtime special, Goin' Native: The American Indian Comedy Slam.  He has also been seen on the PBS special, Crossing The Line, The Latino Laugh Festival and Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen.  Yaffee has been heard on SiriusXM Radio aas well as multiple appearances on The Bob & Tom Show.

Since starting standup comedy in 1999, Yaffee has performed in 42 state and 11 countries, including five times overseas for the troops in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. He won the Ventura Comedy Festival's Funniest Person Contest in 2012.

"I'm excited to come back Wisconsin," says Yaffee.  "Crowds there are always  fun and ready to laugh."

Yaffee recently shot the TV pilot, Almost Americans, where he plays a comedian teaching citizenship to new immigrants.  The fsbdt show's cast also includes, Gerry Bednob (Mooj from The 40 Year Old Virgin) and Steven Michael Quesada (Agent Gomez from Breaking Bad).  He also just taped the premier episode of the new standup series, First Nations Comedy Experience for the FNX (First Nations Experience Network).

Show tickets are available at the Minong Community Center, 212 W 5th St Minong, Wisconsin. Phone number is 715 466 1017.  For more info on Yaffee's comedy, visit: http://laughwithmarc.com.

