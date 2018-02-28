News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Minong Community Center Hosts March 16 Comedy
Nationally touring Comedian Marc Yaffee Headlines The Minong Comedy Club
Since starting standup comedy in 1999, Yaffee has performed in 42 state and 11 countries, including five times overseas for the troops in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. He won the Ventura Comedy Festival's Funniest Person Contest in 2012.
"I'm excited to come back Wisconsin," says Yaffee. "Crowds there are always fun and ready to laugh."
Yaffee recently shot the TV pilot, Almost Americans, where he plays a comedian teaching citizenship to new immigrants. The fsbdt show's cast also includes, Gerry Bednob (Mooj from The 40 Year Old Virgin) and Steven Michael Quesada (Agent Gomez from Breaking Bad). He also just taped the premier episode of the new standup series, First Nations Comedy Experience for the FNX (First Nations Experience Network).
Show tickets are available at the Minong Community Center, 212 W 5th St Minong, Wisconsin. Phone number is 715 466 1017. For more info on Yaffee's comedy, visit: http://laughwithmarc.com.
Media Contact
Marc Yaffee
***@laughwithmarc.com
7074895561
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse