COMING SOON: Terramor Homes Announces Newest Community, Senter Farm, in Apex, NC
Triangle's largest local builder introduces new homes in a family-friendly new community from the mid $400's
Nestled at the center point of Apex, Cary, and Holly Springs, Senter Farm will feature spacious wooded homesites, family-centric, open concept homeplans, the most desired features, and homes of the highest quality. Shopping, dining, and entertainment options are available just two and a half miles down the road. Residents of Senter Farm will enjoy exploring the walking trails and community lake, fsbdt and can travel less than one and a half miles to the much larger Lake Wheeler. Just a short drive from downtown Apex, future homeowners will love the small-town feel, while still being within a straight shot of Downtown Raleigh.
Terramor Homes will soon break ground on the Senter Farm model home, and plans for a Grand Opening of this new community in Spring 2018 with homes starting in the mid $400's. To be the first to learn priority information, exclusive details, and to receive an invitation to Senter Farm's V.I.P. Preview Event, sign up as a Senter Farm V.I.P. by visiting www.SenterFarmVIP.com. To speak with Terramor Homes' Online Builder Representative, Kristy Pollard, call (919) 241-7444.
About Terramor Homes
As the Triangle's largest local private homebuilder, Terramor Homes has built an award-winning reputation for building unique and quality homes across the Triangle over the past 11 years, taking pride in providing every homeowner with outstanding customer service and unmatched value from start to finish. With a portfolio spanning luxury townhomes to remarkably spacious and lavish estate homes, the Terramor team standard is to exceed expectations. Terramor proudly boasts numerous industry-related accolades. For more information about Terramor Homes, visit: http://TerramorHomes.com.
Contact
Terramor Homes
Caroline Jordan
(919) 624-7214
Caroline.Jordan@
Contact
Constructive Marketing
***@constructivemarketing.net
