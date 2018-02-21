 
News By Tag
* Terramor Homes
* new homes Apex, NC
* Senter Farm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


COMING SOON: Terramor Homes Announces Newest Community, Senter Farm, in Apex, NC

Triangle's largest local builder introduces new homes in a family-friendly new community from the mid $400's
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Terramor Homes
new homes Apex, NC
Senter Farm

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Raleigh - North Carolina - US

RALEIGH, N.C. - Feb. 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Terramor Homes proudly announces the news of their latest community, Senter Farm. The local homebuilder's latest Apex new home community is situated in a prime location off Blaney Franks Rd, just past the intersection of Ten Ten Rd. Senter Farm's convenient location allows for easy commuting to Downtown Raleigh, Research Triangle Park, and Triangle University Campuses via Highway 401 and Interstate 40.

Nestled at the center point of Apex, Cary, and Holly Springs, Senter Farm will feature spacious wooded homesites, family-centric, open concept homeplans, the most desired features, and homes of the highest quality. Shopping, dining, and entertainment options are available just two and a half miles down the road. Residents of Senter Farm will enjoy exploring the walking trails and community lake, fsbdt and can travel less than one and a half miles to the much larger Lake Wheeler. Just a short drive from downtown Apex, future homeowners will love the small-town feel, while still being within a straight shot of Downtown Raleigh.

Terramor Homes will soon break ground on the Senter Farm model home, and plans for a Grand Opening of this new community in Spring 2018 with homes starting in the mid $400's. To be the first to learn priority information, exclusive details, and to receive an invitation to Senter Farm's V.I.P. Preview Event, sign up as a Senter Farm V.I.P. by visiting www.SenterFarmVIP.com. To speak with Terramor Homes' Online Builder Representative, Kristy Pollard, call (919) 241-7444.

About Terramor Homes
As the Triangle's largest local private homebuilder, Terramor Homes has built an award-winning reputation for building unique and quality homes across the Triangle over the past 11 years, taking pride in providing every homeowner with outstanding customer service and unmatched value from start to finish. With a portfolio spanning luxury townhomes to remarkably spacious and lavish estate homes, the Terramor team standard is to exceed expectations. Terramor proudly boasts numerous industry-related accolades. For more information about Terramor Homes, visit: http://TerramorHomes.com.

Contact
Terramor Homes
Caroline Jordan
(919) 624-7214
Caroline.Jordan@terramorhomes.com

Contact
Constructive Marketing
***@constructivemarketing.net
End
Source:Terramor Homes
Email:***@constructivemarketing.net Email Verified
Tags:Terramor Homes, new homes Apex, NC, Senter Farm
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Constructive Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 26, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share