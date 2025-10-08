 
ICG Homes Announces the Triangle's 2026 St. Jude Dream Home

By: ICG Homes
 
 
ICG Homes announces 2026 St. Jude Dream Home.
RALEIGH, N.C. - Oct. 13, 2025 - PRLog -- Ryan Perry, CEO of ICG Homes, is pleased to announce that his company will soon break ground on the Triangle's 2026 St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway. The 2026 Triangle St. Jude Dream Home comes on the heels of the Triangle's first-ever St. Jude Dream Home, built in 2025 by ICG Homes. Raffle ticket sales for the 2025 St. Jude Dream Home reached $926,900, with all ticket sale proceeds going directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and its mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

Located in Rolesville's Peak at Granite Falls neighborhood, the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home will include 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in approximately 2,900 square feet, plus a 2-car garage. Its state-of-the-art kitchen will feature custom cabinets and quartz countertops, opening to spacious family and breakfast rooms, with a formal dining room beside the kitchen and entry foyer. The first floor will also include a guest room and an adjoining full bath. An expansive primary suite on the second floor includes a luxury bath and a tremendous walk-in closet, with two additional bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor, along with a bonus room, study/nook, and laundry room. Outside, a covered front porch will greet visitors and a screened porch off the family room will feature an adjacent patio, all surrounded by a beautifully manicured lawn. The ground breaking for this exceptional home will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 1025 Smoke Willow Way in Rolesville.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale in the spring of 2026 for the St. Jude Dream Home. Each ticket, priced at $100, will provide a chance to win this stunning new home with an estimated value of $735,000, as well as other wonderful prizes. All proceeds will directly support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/), where families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food. Learn more at DreamHome.org (https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/raleigh.html).

"We are truly honored to be involved in this project once again," says Ryan Perry. "St. Jude is phenomenal regarding research and treatment as well as the financial assistance they provide to children and their families. We're proud of how our local trade partners stepped up alongside national sponsors with generous contributions of materials and services last year, and we look forward to similar participation this year. As the St. Jude organization says, your ticket could win you a house, and it will definitely help save children's lives."

ICG Homes is an award-winning, customer-oriented building company whose management comes with more than 100 years of combined industry experience. The company builds extraordinary single family homes in Chatham, Franklin, Harnett, Johnston, and Wake Counties. Based in Wake County and led by Ryan Perry, the company's founding mission was to assemble a team of individuals with extensive knowledge and abilities to provide homes with innovative designs, superior quality, intricate trim details, and most of all, exceptional customer satisfaction. The ICG team embodies this mission daily by creating beautiful, well-built homes, and by their ongoing quest to offer fresh ideas and appealing features. Learn more about ICG Homes by visiting ICGhomes.com or by calling 919-876-5802.

Contact
Constructive Marketing
***@constructivemarketing.net
End
Source:ICG Homes
Email:***@constructivemarketing.net Email Verified
Tags:St Jude Dream Home
Industry:Construction
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Constructive Marketing PRs
Oct 13, 2025 News



