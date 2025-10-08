News By Tag
ICG Homes Announces the Triangle's 2026 St. Jude Dream Home
By: ICG Homes
Located in Rolesville's Peak at Granite Falls neighborhood, the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home will include 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in approximately 2,900 square feet, plus a 2-car garage. Its state-of-the-
A limited number of tickets will go on sale in the spring of 2026 for the St. Jude Dream Home. Each ticket, priced at $100, will provide a chance to win this stunning new home with an estimated value of $735,000, as well as other wonderful prizes. All proceeds will directly support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/
"We are truly honored to be involved in this project once again," says Ryan Perry. "St. Jude is phenomenal regarding research and treatment as well as the financial assistance they provide to children and their families. We're proud of how our local trade partners stepped up alongside national sponsors with generous contributions of materials and services last year, and we look forward to similar participation this year. As the St. Jude organization says, your ticket could win you a house, and it will definitely help save children's lives."
ICG Homes is an award-winning, customer-oriented building company whose management comes with more than 100 years of combined industry experience. The company builds extraordinary single family homes in Chatham, Franklin, Harnett, Johnston, and Wake Counties. Based in Wake County and led by Ryan Perry, the company's founding mission was to assemble a team of individuals with extensive knowledge and abilities to provide homes with innovative designs, superior quality, intricate trim details, and most of all, exceptional customer satisfaction. The ICG team embodies this mission daily by creating beautiful, well-built homes, and by their ongoing quest to offer fresh ideas and appealing features. Learn more about ICG Homes by visiting ICGhomes.com or by calling 919-876-5802.
