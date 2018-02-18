News By Tag
Escape Vr Launches New Headquarters & Development Studio For Vr Innovation
At the forefront of creating immersive reality experiences for businesses
"We're happy to announce the opening of our new development studio where we will have the space and equipment to create new, compelling VR content without barriers. Our continued production of location-based content will be enhanced as our experiences become networked for full-scale multiplayer play without sacrificing quality."
Simon Chu, Co-Founder & CEO, Escape VR Games
To demonstrate their capabilities, EVR will be demoing their existing escape room experiences, as well as a new 2-player Escape Room Experience that includes mind-bending puzzles and full-motion avatar capabilities. They will also be showing off their development speed and the size of their space with a newly-created 4-person shooter that has only been in development for 1 week.
EVR, a member of The Hungry Lab startup ecosystem, has been working towards this launch for the past six months to support fsbdt its growth, advancing the company's forward-thinking vision to create a VR innovation hub in Southern California to develop the next generation of VR entrepreneurs.
"We're so pleased to have had the opportunity to support Escape VR along their journey, with front row seats to their growth and vision-building. Their launch is a key milestone as the company emerges as a leader in the B2B VR space. Escape VR's growth is a testament to the hard work, vision and execution of the founders."
Bian Li, Co-Founder & CEO, The Hungry Lab
About Escape VR: Established in 2016 and located in Santa Ana, Calif., Escape VR is an emerging leader in the B2B VR space. By providing an integrated, turnkey hardware-software solution, Escape VR helps businesses enhance their ROI by creating custom, immersive reality experiences to attract, retain and engage customers. For more information, visit http://www.escapevrgames.com
About The Hungry Lab: Established in 2016 and located in Santa Ana, Calif., The Hungry Lab Global Venture Engine + Ecosystem is a hybrid incubator-investor network platform. With a focus on personalized founder mentorship and co-parenting by advisors and investors, The Hungry Lab serves as a full lifecycle platform for entrepreneurs to launch, grow, scale and exit their business. Visit http://www.thehungrylab.com
